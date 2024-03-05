Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray gives injury update on Keith Watson and confirms Lee Ashcroft blow

Ian Murray is hopeful Raith Rovers will not suffer two major defensive blows in quick succession as he keeps his fingers crossed on Keith Watson’s injury.

The former Dundee United and Ross County centre-half has not yet been ruled out of this weekend’s Fife derby encounter with Dunfermline Athletic.

But Murray has confirmed the crushing news that Lee Ashcroft’s season is almost certainly over due to a hamstring problem.

Even if the stopper does not require the operation revealed by Dundee boss Tony Docherty, it seems likely Ashcroft has kicked his last ball of the campaign.

With that news already bad enough, Watson then lasted just 24 minutes of Friday night’s bitterly disappointing 3-2 defeat to Arbroath.

The 34-year-old, who returned from a serious knee injury a month ago, picked up a groin issue and is a major doubt for visit of Dunfermline on Saturday.

Murray is hopeful Watson was substituted early enough to have avoided serious damage.

But any prolonged absence would undoubtedly be a significant setback for the Stark’s Park side.

Murray said: “We have caught it in time, that’s for sure, in terms of it being a really bad one.

Ian Murray: Watson has ‘improved a lot’

“But in terms of timescales, we’re not sure.

“He’s improved a lot, though. That’s one thing I can say.

“And we’ll give him every chance (for Saturday) – and he’s going to give himself every chance.

“We’ll probably have a better idea on Thursday exactly where he is, but he’s definitely improved much quicker than we thought.

“Will it be enough for this weekend’s game? I don’t know yet.

“If not, we’ll look towards Tuesday (away to Partick Thistle).

“But it’s not going to be anything crazy, like months.

“It was always going to ask a lot of Keith to play three games in six days last week. It wasn’t ideal, but he felt good.

“We just have to try to get him back as soon as we can.”

Watson’s injury came just six days after Ashcroft sustained a serious hamstring injury in his Raith debut against Ayr United.

Raith face defensive dilemma

The stopper has returned to parent club Dundee for treatment and faces a lengthy recovery.

Rovers, who beat rivals Dunfermline to the signing of Ashcroft, now look in danger of going from a strong position in defence to facing another injury conundrum.

With Adam Masson out on loan at Linlithgow Rose, Murray will have just Euan Murray and Dylan Corr as recognised central defenders should Watson be ruled out.

It may mean skipper Scott Brown stepping back into the role he has fulfilled on numerous occasions already this season.

Murray added: “Unfortunately, I think we’re struggling to see Lee back in a Raith Rovers strip.

“I don’t think he’ll be back this season.

“If he is, you’re probably talking deep into the play-offs and then you’ve got match fitness.

“My gut feeling is we won’t see him again.

“Dundee might have jumped the gun a little bit in terms of him needing an operation.

“There’s two different reports, one saying he does and one saying he doesn’t need an op.

“Ultimately, it will come down to what Dundee think’s best and what Lee think’s best.

“But, either way, he’s not going to be back any time soon, which is a real shame because I thought he was looking really solid.

“The bottom line is we’re really disappointed not to get the chance to work with Lee because, although he was only with us a short time, he was brilliant with us.”