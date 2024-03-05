Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray gives injury update on Keith Watson and confirms Lee Ashcroft blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray gives injury update on Keith Watson and confirms Lee Ashcroft blow

The Stark's Park side have not yet ruled Watson out of the meeting with Dunfermline Athletic.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson points and barks instructions at his team-mates.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson picked up a groin injury against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray is hopeful Raith Rovers will not suffer two major defensive blows in quick succession as he keeps his fingers crossed on Keith Watson’s injury.

The former Dundee United and Ross County centre-half has not yet been ruled out of this weekend’s Fife derby encounter with Dunfermline Athletic.

But Murray has confirmed the crushing news that Lee Ashcroft’s season is almost certainly over due to a hamstring problem.

Even if the stopper does not require the operation revealed by Dundee boss Tony Docherty, it seems likely Ashcroft has kicked his last ball of the campaign.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson goes close to scoring in July's Viaplay Cup game against Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson spent four months out earlier in the season with a knee injury. Image: SNS.

With that news already bad enough, Watson then lasted just 24 minutes of Friday night’s bitterly disappointing 3-2 defeat to Arbroath.

The 34-year-old, who returned from a serious knee injury a month ago, picked up a groin issue and is a major doubt for visit of Dunfermline on Saturday.

Murray is hopeful Watson was substituted early enough to have avoided serious damage.

My gut feeling is we won’t see him again.”

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray on defender Lee Ashcroft

But any prolonged absence would undoubtedly be a significant setback for the Stark’s Park side.

Murray said: “We have caught it in time, that’s for sure, in terms of it being a really bad one.

Ian Murray: Watson has ‘improved a lot’

“But in terms of timescales, we’re not sure.

“He’s improved a lot, though. That’s one thing I can say.

“And we’ll give him every chance (for Saturday) – and he’s going to give himself every chance.

“We’ll probably have a better idea on Thursday exactly where he is, but he’s definitely improved much quicker than we thought.

“Will it be enough for this weekend’s game? I don’t know yet.

Lee Ashcroft holds aloft a Raith Rovers scarf at Stark's Park.
Lee Ashcroft joined Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee last month. Image: Tony Fimister / Raith Rovers FC.

“If not, we’ll look towards Tuesday (away to Partick Thistle).

“But it’s not going to be anything crazy, like months.

“It was always going to ask a lot of Keith to play three games in six days last week. It wasn’t ideal, but he felt good.

“We just have to try to get him back as soon as we can.”

Watson’s injury came just six days after Ashcroft sustained a serious hamstring injury in his Raith debut against Ayr United.

Raith face defensive dilemma

The stopper has returned to parent club Dundee for treatment and faces a lengthy recovery.

Rovers, who beat rivals Dunfermline to the signing of Ashcroft, now look in danger of going from a strong position in defence to facing another injury conundrum.

With Adam Masson out on loan at Linlithgow Rose, Murray will have just Euan Murray and Dylan Corr as recognised central defenders should Watson be ruled out.

It may mean skipper Scott Brown stepping back into the role he has fulfilled on numerous occasions already this season.

Murray added: “Unfortunately, I think we’re struggling to see Lee back in a Raith Rovers strip.

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown roars with delight as he celebrates his stunning winning goal against Dundee United.
Raith Rovers midfielder Scott Brown may be pressed into action in defence if Keith Watson is ruled out. Image: SNS.

“I don’t think he’ll be back this season.

“If he is, you’re probably talking deep into the play-offs and then you’ve got match fitness.

“My gut feeling is we won’t see him again.

“Dundee might have jumped the gun a little bit in terms of him needing an operation.

“There’s two different reports, one saying he does and one saying he doesn’t need an op.

“Ultimately, it will come down to what Dundee think’s best and what Lee think’s best.

“But, either way, he’s not going to be back any time soon, which is a real shame because I thought he was looking really solid.

“The bottom line is we’re really disappointed not to get the chance to work with Lee because, although he was only with us a short time, he was brilliant with us.”

