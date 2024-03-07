Thursday court round-up — Privates on parade and wedding plans

A former soldier who sent a picture of his privates to an underage girl has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for six months.

Josh Reed, who has now left the military, sent the picture to the girl while he based at RAF Leuchars in February 2021.

Prosecutor Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “The photograph was sent to the complainer. He then apologised.

“The complainer’s gran became aware of the image. She reported it to police.”

Now a delivery driver for a pharmacy, Reed, a first offender, previously pled guilty into coercing the girl into looking at a sexual image between February 2 and 10 2021.

The 22-year-old, of Gilmerton Dykes Drive in Edinburgh, was placed on supervision for six months and will have to comply with the terms of the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

Solicitor Mark Robbins said previously: “He has recently left the Army.

“He puts this down to a huge error in judgement. The damage had been done. He holds his hands up.”

Rapper’s delight

A hip hop star danced out of court after sidestepping a jail sentence for dealing drugs out of a Perth city centre flat. Oakland Badze – better known as rapper Oakzy B – was caught with hundreds of pounds of cannabis when police swooped on a property in Scott Street. He had previously been warned he faced prison but was given community service instead.

Wedding plans

A woman who assaulted her partner and days later, broke a strict court order to be with him is making wedding plans with her victim.

Mharie McRitchie, 31, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting her fiancé at their home in Catmoor Avenue, Scone on February 6.

She was captured on a neighbour’s Ring Doorbell camera repeatedly punching him on the head and upper body.

She pled guilty to breaching bail conditions by meeting the man at Broxden Park and Ride on February 13.

The court heard it was he who reported her to the police and officers found the pair sitting together.

The court heard that the man was initially in favour of a non-harassment order, banning his partner from contacting him but when police tried to confirm his position, he refused to engage with them.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “I rather suspect he would not be in favour of a non-harassment order.

“They are to be married in June and that has not been called off.”

Ms Clark said it was an “on-off” relationship but the pair had a “common interest in each other”.

She could not explain why police had been called to Broxden.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC placed McRitchie on a restriction of liberty order for 80 days and said: “This is an opportunity for you to try and get your life back on track.

“Based on the information I have been given, I will not impose a non-harrasment order.”

Knifepoint robbery

Dean Fyall, 34, robbed a Co-op store in Dunfermline by holding the till worker at knifepoint. He admitted assault and robbery at the Linburn Road supermarket just minutes before it closed on October 14 last year.

A jailed sex offender was sentenced to a further three years in prison after preying on two young and vulnerable children more than two decades ago.

Kevin Suttie, 46, molested the boys and carried out sex acts on them at houses in Fife while he was still a teenager.

Suttie, formerly of Fraser Drive, Lochgelly, had denied committing two sex offences during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but he was found guilty of carrying out indecent conduct towards one boy from the age of 12 between April 1993 and January the following year at an address in Cowdenbeath.

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a second boy, aged 13 or 14, at a house in Rosyth, on an occasion between January 1995 and June the following year.

Father-of-five Suttie abused the younger boys when he was aged between 15 and 18.

Judge Lord Tyre pointed out he threatened one victim with violence if he revealed what was happening.

Lord Tyre said he took particular account of Suttie’s age at the time of the offending and ordered that Suttie’s latest prison sentence should be served consecutively to a current eight-and-a-half year term imposed last year for violent abuse.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely at that time.

Troll Inn moral win

A tiny Dundee pub has claimed a partial victory in a “David and Goliath” copyright battle with broadcasters Sky over showing football games. The Troll Inn was not ordered to pay anything over the breach after being taken to court by the broadcasting giant. A judge said of the pub: “Its location, facilities and ambience are not such as to attract the Bright Young Things of the city, nor yet its well-heeled bourgeoisie.”

Dealer ‘back on track’

A Perthshire drug dealer caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis has been spared jail after turning his life around.

Lachlan Grant was arrested when police raided his home in Croftnappoch Place, Crieff, in 2022.

Along with two tubs packed with drugs, officers found associated paraphernalia and mobile phones with incriminating text messages.

Grant, who has since moved out of the Perth area, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted being concerned in supply on April 30 2022.

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said two tubs of drugs were found, containing around 82g of cannabis, with a combined street value of just over £800.

A further bag of cannabis was recovered, with an estimated value of £24.30p.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client began dealing because “he had bills to pay”.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Grant: “This is the sort of offence that attracts a custodial disposal.

“However, you have taken many positive steps to remove yourself from the situation where you were offending. You have got your life back on track.”

Lachlan, now of Gergask Avenue, Laggan, on the western edge of the Cairngorms, was placed on a restriction of liberty curfew for four months.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.