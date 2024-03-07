Drug-dealing rapper Oakzy B dances out of Perth court after being spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug-dealing rapper Oakzy B dances out of Perth court after being spared jail

Oakland Badze - AKA Oakzy B - had previously been warned he could be locked up after getting caught with hundreds of pounds of cannabis in a flat on Scott Street.

By Jamie Buchan
Oakland Badze leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Oakland Badze leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

A hip hop star danced out of court after sidestepping a jail sentence for dealing drugs out of a Perth city centre flat.

Oakland Badze – better known as rapper Oakzy B – was caught with hundreds of pounds of cannabis when police swooped on a property in Scott Street.

The 27-year-old, who rose to prominence on BBC Three’s Rap Game reality show, had been facing a lesser charge of drug possession until police found incriminating texts on his phone, revealing weeks of drug-dealing activity.

Badze had been warned he could face jail after admitting being concerned in the supply of the class B substance between December 21 2020 and January 14 2021.

Oakland Badze
Oakland Badze. Image: BBC

However, he was sentenced to unpaid work when he returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Co-accused Hassan Muwanga, from Perth, was jailed for dealing cocaine from his flat in St Catherine’s Square on a single date in April 2022.

Family man

The court heard how officers descended on the Scott Street property at 9.30am on January 14 2021.

They forced entry and found Badze – sometimes known as Badza – in a bedroom.

Cannabis worth around £840 was discovered in the flat.

Later, cybercrime specialists found drug-dealing messages on Badze’s phone dating back to before Christmas.

Solicitor Paul Sutherland, for Badze, said his client had not offended for more than three years, since becoming a family man.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC placed him on supervision for a year and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was told the sentence was a direct alternative to custody.

Badze was seen dancing, punching the air and whooping as he left the court.

Dealing ‘wasn’t harming anyone’

The court also heard how Muwanga was arrested when police raided his home and recovered £2,700 worth of cocaine.

The 36-year-old was sleeping in bed when officers arrived.

Hassan Muwanga
Hassan Muwanga at an earlier court calling.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client had already spent about 10 months in custody.

It is his third conviction for drug dealing, having been previously jailed for selling drugs to Perth schoolchildren in 2016.

Muwanga – who appeared in court via video link – also admitted having an illicit SIM card in Perth Prison on July 29 2022.

Sheriff Bain told him: “The report prepared on your behalf states that you have failed to accept responsibility and that there is a lack of insight and remorse on your part.

“You minimised your actions, claiming you weren’t harming anyone.

“But being part of a supply chain does have a serious impact on the community and there is the potential to hurt or even kill people.”

Perth Prison
Muwanga was on remand in Perth Prison, where he was found with an illegal SIM card.

Muwanga was jailed for 26 months, plus a year-long supervised release order “to protect the public” once he is free.

His sentence was backdated by 10 months to reflect the time he has already spent in custody.

Rap career

Badze appeared in season three of the Apprentice-style reality show Rap Game UK.

He told viewers: “My goal is to be the biggest ever musician to ever come out of Scotland.

“Bigger than Lewis Capaldi. Bigger than The Proclaimers. Bigger than all of them. I want to become a household name in Scotland and the UK.”

Oakzy B's 2022 album cover
Previous convictions on Oakzy B’s 2022 album cover

A news report on a previous assault conviction features on the cover of his 2022 release Ward 9.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

