Dundee printing group acquires Inverness and Elgin companies

The parent company of two Dundee printing firms has added businesses in Inverness and Elgin to its portfolio.

East of Scotland Colour Print owns Winter and Simpson as well as Barr Printers.

It has acquired A4 Design and Print as well as Highland Print and Design in Inverness.

Moravian Digital Press in Elgin is also part of the undisclosed investment.

New acquisitions to help group ‘remain at forefront of the Scottish print industry’

The former owner of A4 Design and Print and Moravian Digital Press, David Ritchie, is now set to retire.

Winter and Simpson operations manager Michael Crichton said: “We were approached by a third party around six months ago to let us know of David’s retirement plans.

“We have been working on a deal to complete the full share purchase of the two firms and retain its seven staff.

“As for Highland Print and Design in Inverness – we have purchased the order book and goodwill of the company.

“Its two employees were owner Douglas Greig and his wife who will merge with A4. Douglas will also become general manager of A4 as well as Moravian.”

Winter and Simpson, which has been around since 2011, saw a management change in December.

East of Scotland Colour Print managing director Stephen Simpson sees the addition to the portfolio part of plans to “remain at the forefront of the Scottish print industry”.

He said: “It has not only safeguarded employment in the Highlands, but will allow work that was sub-contracted elsewhere throughout the UK to be now completed at our Dundee print facility.”

Highland Print and Design will relocate to the A4 premises on Harbour Road – also trading under its name. Lithographic printing production will take place in Inverness.

Meanwhile, Moravian Digital Press will continue to operate from Chanonry Road in Elgin.

Dundee firms to benefit from new additions to East of Scotland Colour Print

Michael believes Winter and Simpson and Barr Printers will benefit from the expansion, helping them to serve existing customers in the Highlands.

He said: “We will focus on retaining work which is already in the area and also aim to add to it.

“Mr Ritchie told us personally they haven’t been actively selling so we will look to get some feet on the ground.

“We want to grow the business as far as Aberdeen. The two Dundee branches, Winter and Simpson and Barr Printers will help with this.”

Both of the Tayside firms are Scottish Government framework suppliers and will be able to use it as an opportunity to take those brands to the north.

Michael added: “It compliments operations everywhere and offers us an extra base where we can expand under these brands.

“Inverness cannot be done remotely, it requires access. As a group, having a base there will help in serving clients.”

The group of firms headed up by East of Scotland Colour Print recently saw an investment of £1.5 million into new machinery at its main printing facilities in Dundee.

The expanded group now employ 62 staff between its two production facilities and remote offices.