Business & Environment Business

New boss of Dundee printing firm looks to further growth

The new managing director wants to build on the firm's "long and proud history" in Dundee.

By Gavin Harper
Winter and Simpson sales director Darryl Rennie, admin assistant Kirsty Simpson and managing director Kenny Simpson. Image: Business Gateway.
Winter and Simpson sales director Darryl Rennie, admin assistant Kirsty Simpson and managing director Kenny Simpson. Image: Business Gateway.

The new boss of a Dundee printing business says he is determined to continue its success.

Winter and Simpson printing and packaging solutions for a range of clients, including universities, government organisations and travel companies.

The Winter and Simpson name has been around since 2011.

It was born out of the merger between two historic Dundee printing companies – Trendell Simpson of Dundee and David Winter & Son.

Both companies had a long history of printing in Dundee, tracing their roots back well over a century.

The original Winters business dating back to the 1700s and to James Chalmers, who invented the adhesive postage stamp.

New management at Winter and Simpson

During the pandemic, Stephen Simpson handed over the running of the business to his son Kenny, who joined the business having previously worked for Openreach.

Kenny admitted joining the family-run firm was a massive change.

But he is determined to maintain its long-standing reputation in Dundee.

The Winter & Simpson premises. Image: Google Maps.

He said:“I took a huge career jump when I joined the family business. It has a long and proud history in Dundee

“As the fourth generation from the Simpson family to take over the running of the business, I was determined to uphold our reputation as one of the best printers in Scotland.”

Business Gateway support

Keen to grow Winter and Simpson further, Kenny approached Business Gateway for support.

He has already improved productivity for the company, which is based at Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The business has also won local packaging contracts across a variety of sectors.

Business Gateway adviser Michelle Shepherd said: “Taking on a new challenge can always be daunting, but the success of Winter and Simpson over the last few years is testament to Kenny’s hard work and determination.

“We were able to support Kenny and his team through a range of Business Gateway’s growth business services.

Michelle Shepherd of Business Gateway. Image: Business Gateway.

“I know these have been essential for the transition period into new management.

“I look forward to watching Winter and Simpson continue to grow in the future.”

