CHAS Rachel House welcomes round-the-world cyclists home to Kinross

The CHAS children’s hospice at Rachel House, Kinross has welcomed home two of its most intrepid fundraisers.

Globetrotting Bob and Deborah Gulliver spent nearly two years cycling around the world, collecting thousands of pounds for the charity along the way.

The couple were given a rousing reception when they returned to Rachel House this weekend.

Bob, 55, and Deborah, 51, set off on their own Gullivers’ travels from the hospice in Kinross in March 2022.

In the intervening 21 months, they cycled through 35 countries, clocking up 18,765 miles in aid of CHAS.

Not bad going for a couple who still don’t describe themselves as cyclists, don’t own any Lycra and “aren’t all that keen on cycling at all”.

The Gullivers were inspired to set off on their odyssey after reading Mark Beaumont’s book The Man Who Cycled the World.

And the Perthshire endurance athlete had a special message of congratulations waiting for them on their return.

He said: I’ve been following their journey and am so impressed with their efforts.

“What a mission to achieve to support the incredible work of CHAS. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Spurred on by thoughts of CHAS and Rachel House

Bob and Deborah have raised £3,801 for CHAS and are still accepting donations.

They said it was hard to choose a stand-out moment from their trip.

They stayed in Thai temples with Buddhist monks, fended off tent-eating camels in Kazakhstan and crossed the Mekong Delta with their bike in a dugout canoe.

The tandem they set out on suffered so many breaks and issues they had to swap it for individual expedition bikes while crossing the USA.

Throw in gastric illness in Uzbekistan, Deborah’s ankle sprain in Australia, Bob’s eye injury in New Mexico and Deborah’s dislocated collarbone in Spain and it all adds up an unforgettable experience.

Bob said: “Whenever we felt exhausted, we would think of the children supported by CHAS across Scotland, and that would always spur us on.”

In the 21 months since the Gullivers set off on their journey CHAS has helped support 458 children, 1,686 family members, and 579 bereaved family members.

There have been 1,455 hospice admissions at both Rachel House and Robin House, as well as 2,575 CHAS at Home visits.

CHAS Community Fundraiser Cara Bowden said the charity was incredibly grateful to Bob and Deborah, who comes from Biggar, in Lanarkshire.

“Their contribution will help us continue to support children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland,” she said.

Donations can still be made to the Gullivers’ fundraiser here.

CHAS is planning a Hairy Highland Coo Trail across Perth and Kinross to raise funds for its work at Rachel House, Kinross, and elsewhere.

Thirty painted cow sculptures will be placed in communities throughout the region, before being auctioned in aid of the charity, next year.