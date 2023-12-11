CHAS Rachel House welcomes round-the-world cyclists home to Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CHAS Rachel House welcomes round-the-world cyclists home to Kinross

The CHAS supporters were given a rousing reception when they returned to the Rachel House children's hospice in Kinross

By Morag Lindsay
Bob and Deborah Gulliver in Rachel House, Kinross, with a little girl. The three are sitting on comfy chairs with a blow up Santa and colourful decorations all around them.
Bob and Deborah Gulliver finally put their feet up at Rachel House, Kinross, with little Nevaeh Morris who is at the hospice on a respite visit with her brother Harrison and their parents from Shetland. Image: CHAS.

The CHAS children’s hospice at Rachel House, Kinross has welcomed home two of its most intrepid fundraisers.

Globetrotting Bob and Deborah Gulliver spent nearly two years cycling around the world, collecting thousands of pounds for the charity along the way.

The couple were given a rousing reception when they returned to Rachel House this weekend.

Bob, 55, and Deborah, 51, set off on their own Gullivers’ travels from the hospice in Kinross in March 2022.

Bob and Deborah Gulliver on their bicycles with a small crowd of onlookers at the CHAS Rachel House children's hospice, Kinross.
CHAS supporters welcome the Gullivers across the finish line at Rachel House, Kinross. Image: CHAS

In the intervening 21 months, they cycled through 35 countries, clocking up 18,765 miles in aid of CHAS.

Not bad going for a couple who still don’t describe themselves as cyclists, don’t own any Lycra and “aren’t all that keen on cycling at all”.

The Gullivers were inspired to set off on their odyssey after reading Mark Beaumont’s book The Man Who Cycled the World.

And the Perthshire endurance athlete had a special message of congratulations waiting for them on their return.

Mark Beaumont with cycling helmet and lycra
Mark Beaumont joined the applause for the Gullivers.

He said: I’ve been following their journey and am so impressed with their efforts.

“What a mission to achieve to support the incredible work of CHAS. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Spurred on by thoughts of CHAS and Rachel House

Bob and Deborah have raised £3,801 for CHAS and are still accepting donations.

They said it was hard to choose a stand-out moment from their trip.

They stayed in Thai temples with Buddhist monks, fended off tent-eating camels in Kazakhstan and crossed the Mekong Delta with their bike in a dugout canoe.

Bob and Deborah Gulliver with a CHAS banner outside the Sydney Opera House.
Bob and Deborah were proud to fly the flag for CHAS and Rachel House, Kinross, on their travels. Image: CHAS

The tandem they set out on suffered so many breaks and issues they had to swap it for individual expedition bikes while crossing the USA.

Throw in gastric illness in Uzbekistan, Deborah’s ankle sprain in Australia, Bob’s eye injury in New Mexico and Deborah’s dislocated collarbone in Spain and it all adds up an unforgettable experience.

Bob said: “Whenever we felt exhausted, we would think of the children supported by CHAS across Scotland, and that would always spur us on.”

In the 21 months since the Gullivers set off on their journey CHAS has helped support 458 children, 1,686 family members, and 579 bereaved family members.

There have been 1,455 hospice admissions at both Rachel House and Robin House, as well as 2,575 CHAS at Home visits.

CHAS Community Fundraiser Cara Bowden said the charity was incredibly grateful to Bob and Deborah, who comes from Biggar, in Lanarkshire.

“Their contribution will help us continue to support children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland,” she said.

Donations can still be made to the Gullivers’ fundraiser here.

CHAS is planning a Hairy Highland Coo Trail across Perth and Kinross to raise funds for its work at Rachel House, Kinross, and elsewhere.

Thirty painted cow sculptures will be placed in communities throughout the region, before being auctioned in aid of the charity, next year.

Conversation