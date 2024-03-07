Dunfermline Co-op knifepoint robber jailed for 16 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Co-op knifepoint robber jailed for 16 months

Dean Fyall has been on remand since the terrifying robbery, from which he only pocketed £100.

By Ross Gardiner
Dean Fyall. Image: Facebook.
Dean Fyall. Image: Facebook.

A man who robbed a Co-op store in Dunfermline by holding the till worker at knifepoint made off with just £100.

Dean Fyall admitted assault and robbery at the Linburn Road supermarket just minutes before it closed on October 14 last year, a Saturday night.

Appearing via video link from HMP Perth – he has been remanded since being caught the same weekend – Fyall pled guilty to brandishing a knife, demanding money and robbing the employee of £100.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 34-year-old had a “truly tragic” childhood and was introduced to drugs by his parents.

At a hearing this week, he was jailed for more than a year.

Robbery

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay told the court staff were shutting for the night when one, who was lowering the shutters, saw Fyall outside the store.

“The witness became aware of the accused entering the locus.

“The accused went directly to the witness and asked how much time was left.

“He answered three or four minutes.”

The Co-op, Linburn Road, Dunfermline
The Co-op on Linburn Road, Dunfermline. Image: Google.

The till-worker looked away and when he glanced back, Fyall was brandishing a serrated kitchen knife with a six-inch blade.

Fyall told him: “Give me all the money that’s in the till.”

He then looked towards his knife.

The employee pressed the shop’s panic alarm and handed over £100 from the till and Fyall fled.

Other staff were made aware and when police arrived, Fyall was identified from CCTV.

‘Truly tragic’ childhood

Solicitor Chris Sneddon said his client spent a decade in care and had been introduced to drugs by his parents, who were dealers.

“His childhood was truly tragic.

“Mr Fyall was experiencing a term of great turbulence in his life.

“He was using drugs to cope with all this. He was self-harming.”

Dean Fyall. Image: Facebook.

Mr Senddon added: “He was at the end of his tether. He went and robbed the shop.

“His mental health has improved since he’s been in custody.

“He’s accepting responsibility.”

Sheriff Robert More told Fyall: “The only appropriate sentence is one of imprisonment” and jailed him for 16 months, backdated to October 16 last year.

The prison sentence is not Fyall’s first.

In 2017, he was locked up for eight months for driving in Dunfermline while disqualified.

