Dunfermline Co-op knifepoint robber jailed for 16 months

A man who robbed a Co-op store in Dunfermline by holding the till worker at knifepoint made off with just £100.

Dean Fyall admitted assault and robbery at the Linburn Road supermarket just minutes before it closed on October 14 last year, a Saturday night.

Appearing via video link from HMP Perth – he has been remanded since being caught the same weekend – Fyall pled guilty to brandishing a knife, demanding money and robbing the employee of £100.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 34-year-old had a “truly tragic” childhood and was introduced to drugs by his parents.

At a hearing this week, he was jailed for more than a year.

Robbery

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay told the court staff were shutting for the night when one, who was lowering the shutters, saw Fyall outside the store.

“The witness became aware of the accused entering the locus.

“The accused went directly to the witness and asked how much time was left.

“He answered three or four minutes.”

The till-worker looked away and when he glanced back, Fyall was brandishing a serrated kitchen knife with a six-inch blade.

Fyall told him: “Give me all the money that’s in the till.”

He then looked towards his knife.

The employee pressed the shop’s panic alarm and handed over £100 from the till and Fyall fled.

Other staff were made aware and when police arrived, Fyall was identified from CCTV.

‘Truly tragic’ childhood

Solicitor Chris Sneddon said his client spent a decade in care and had been introduced to drugs by his parents, who were dealers.

“His childhood was truly tragic.

“Mr Fyall was experiencing a term of great turbulence in his life.

“He was using drugs to cope with all this. He was self-harming.”

Mr Senddon added: “He was at the end of his tether. He went and robbed the shop.

“His mental health has improved since he’s been in custody.

“He’s accepting responsibility.”

Sheriff Robert More told Fyall: “The only appropriate sentence is one of imprisonment” and jailed him for 16 months, backdated to October 16 last year.

The prison sentence is not Fyall’s first.

In 2017, he was locked up for eight months for driving in Dunfermline while disqualified.

