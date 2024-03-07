Alex Jakubiak insists Dunfermline are due Fife derby win over Raith Rovers as he brands rivals ‘childish’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Alex Jakubiak insists Dunfermline are due Fife derby win over Raith Rovers as he brands rivals ‘childish’

The former Dundee striker has not been amused by Raith's social media game this season.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Alex Jakubiak unleashes a right-foot shot against Airdrie.
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak is gunning for rivals Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Alex Jakubiak has branded Raith Rovers’ off-field one-upmanship ‘childish’ – but insists Dunfermline do not need any more motivation for this weekend’s Fife derby.

The Pars have played second fiddle to their local rivals this term, losing the last four in a row.

This season’s clashes kicked off with a draw in the Viaplay Cup in July, with Dunfermline adding the bonus point with success in the penalty shoot-out.

But since then it is the Kirkcaldy side who have earned the bragging rights with three league triumphs and a thumping 3-0 Scottish Cup success at East End Park.

The Stark’s Park men have taken even opportunity to poke fun at their neighbours on social media.

For their ‘official match-day poster’ before the recent clash with Morton, a cartoon title race showed Dunfermline’s car crashing in the background with its wheels falling off.

Jakubiak was the driver.

In December, after going top of the Championship with a win over Arbroath, they tweeted a graphic of the league table that had Dunfermline’s name blurred out.

And, following October’s 1-0 derby win, Raith depicted Lewis Vaughan as the king on his throne, with Dunfermline duo Kyle Benedictus and Craig Wighton – both former Rovers players – kneeling at his feet.

Jakubiak: ‘I’m sure we’d be more respectful’

Raith also annoyed Dundee United recently by using a wild challenge by Jack Hamilton on keeper Jack Walton in a tweet following Rovers’ 2-1 win between the teams.

“I think there’s a feeling everywhere in the town that we’re due [them] one,” said Jakubiak. “We’ve not beaten them this season.

“We’ve seen all the stuff they’re putting on social media. It’s a bit childish, but I think we are due them one.

“It’s their way of doing things. If that’s how they want to be then we’ll leave them to it.

“But I think if we did win the game, I’m sure we’d be a bit more respectful, so-to-speak, in terms of going about things afterwards.”

Asked about the difficulty of pinning a tweet to the dressing-room wall as an extra incentive, he added: “We’ve got a lot of space – we could probably do that!

“But I don’t think we need that motivation.

“I’m talking about the social media stuff, but I think that’s irrelevant. Whoever we’re playing we want to win the game.

“But I think this one’s obviously a bit more special for the fans. We know how much it means to them, so we’ll be doing all we can to get a result.

“Apart from the game in the Scottish Cup, they’ve been quite tight games, so I think we’re due them one. We’re looking forward to it.”

Jakubiak: ‘Fife derby ideal game’

Dunfermline recently overturned a nine-game winless run by piecing together a four-game unbeaten streak.

But that was brought to an end with Tuesday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Airdrie.

It means the East End Park outfit in sixth are just two points above second-bottom spot in the table and desperate for points to avoid a nervy relegation battle in the run-in.

“Saturday’s a massive game again so we need to put Tuesday to bed,” added Jakubiak. “The derby is an ideal game.

“We’ve got eight points out of the last possible 15. So, I think having gone nine games without a win, that’s a positive. We need to work on just being a bit more consistent.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks into the distance in front of the Stark's Park dugout.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray eyes unbeaten season of derby clashes as rivals Dunfermline…
Scott Tiffoney
Confidence flowing for Dundee's Scott Tiffoney as 'brilliant ball-carrier' hailed for work ethic
Michael Mellon
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mellon opens up on Dundee desire, St Johnstone injury and playing 'cat…
Former Dundee and United player Mark Fotheringham
Mark Fotheringham reveals burning dugout ambition as ex-Dundee and United man declares: 'I can…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler.
Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler opens up on his road to recovery after third operation…
Tony Watt called on the Dundee United fans to get behind them. Image: SNS.
Tony Watt lifts lid on Scotland-wide terrace abuse as defiant Dundee United star brands…
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi picked up a knee injury against Livingston.
St Johnstone star DJ Jaiyesimi out for weeks with knee injury
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to 'enjoy the ride' following latest twists in rollercoaster…
Dunfermline defender Miles Welch-Hayes is caught on his knee by Aidrie skipper Adam Frizzell.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Relegation threat after defeat, the two Kanes and should Airdrie…
Kai Fotheringham and Michael Mellon have been called up to the Scotland under-21s. Images: SNS.
5 Dundee and Dundee United stars called up to Scotland U/21 squad