Alex Jakubiak insists Dunfermline are due Fife derby win over Raith Rovers as he brands rivals ‘childish’

Alex Jakubiak has branded Raith Rovers’ off-field one-upmanship ‘childish’ – but insists Dunfermline do not need any more motivation for this weekend’s Fife derby.

The Pars have played second fiddle to their local rivals this term, losing the last four in a row.

This season’s clashes kicked off with a draw in the Viaplay Cup in July, with Dunfermline adding the bonus point with success in the penalty shoot-out.

But since then it is the Kirkcaldy side who have earned the bragging rights with three league triumphs and a thumping 3-0 Scottish Cup success at East End Park.

The Race Is On. 12 games to, starting with Morton tomorrow night. Tickets are just £10 for Adults and £5 for Under-16s. Posters will be available at Fife schools tomorrow and from the Club Shop pre-match.

The Stark’s Park men have taken even opportunity to poke fun at their neighbours on social media.

For their ‘official match-day poster’ before the recent clash with Morton, a cartoon title race showed Dunfermline’s car crashing in the background with its wheels falling off.

Jakubiak was the driver.

In December, after going top of the Championship with a win over Arbroath, they tweeted a graphic of the league table that had Dunfermline’s name blurred out.

And, following October’s 1-0 derby win, Raith depicted Lewis Vaughan as the king on his throne, with Dunfermline duo Kyle Benedictus and Craig Wighton – both former Rovers players – kneeling at his feet.

Jakubiak: ‘I’m sure we’d be more respectful’

Raith also annoyed Dundee United recently by using a wild challenge by Jack Hamilton on keeper Jack Walton in a tweet following Rovers’ 2-1 win between the teams.

“I think there’s a feeling everywhere in the town that we’re due [them] one,” said Jakubiak. “We’ve not beaten them this season.

“We’ve seen all the stuff they’re putting on social media. It’s a bit childish, but I think we are due them one.

“It’s their way of doing things. If that’s how they want to be then we’ll leave them to it.

“But I think if we did win the game, I’m sure we’d be a bit more respectful, so-to-speak, in terms of going about things afterwards.”

FT. Raith Rovers 1-0 Dunfermline Athletic. We remain in 2nd place as Dunfermline drop to 8th.

Asked about the difficulty of pinning a tweet to the dressing-room wall as an extra incentive, he added: “We’ve got a lot of space – we could probably do that!

“But I don’t think we need that motivation.

“I’m talking about the social media stuff, but I think that’s irrelevant. Whoever we’re playing we want to win the game.

“But I think this one’s obviously a bit more special for the fans. We know how much it means to them, so we’ll be doing all we can to get a result.

“Apart from the game in the Scottish Cup, they’ve been quite tight games, so I think we’re due them one. We’re looking forward to it.”

Jakubiak: ‘Fife derby ideal game’

Dunfermline recently overturned a nine-game winless run by piecing together a four-game unbeaten streak.

But that was brought to an end with Tuesday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Airdrie.

It means the East End Park outfit in sixth are just two points above second-bottom spot in the table and desperate for points to avoid a nervy relegation battle in the run-in.

“Saturday’s a massive game again so we need to put Tuesday to bed,” added Jakubiak. “The derby is an ideal game.

“We’ve got eight points out of the last possible 15. So, I think having gone nine games without a win, that’s a positive. We need to work on just being a bit more consistent.”