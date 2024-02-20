Raith Rovers chief Andy Barrowman defends controversial social media post that enraged Dundee United fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers chief Andy Barrowman defends controversial social media post that enraged Dundee United fans

The Stark's Park club used footage of a foul on United goalkeeper Jack Walton in a message on X.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman smiles for the camera.
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS.

Andy Barrowman has defended Raith Rovers’ controversial social media post that has brought stinging criticism from Dundee United fans and beyond.

The Stark’s Park side used footage of a lunging challenge from Jack Hamilton on United keeper Jack Walton to continue celebrations of Friday night’s 2-1 victory over their title rivals.

But the ‘sliding into Sunday like…’ message on X drew condemnation, particularly from United supporters.

The forceful tackle earned Hamilton a booking, but many believe it should have resulted in the striker being sent-off.

Raith were accused of ‘celebrating a violent foul that endangered a fellow player’ with their post, which has been seen over 750,000 times and liked more than 1,100 times.

However, Barrowman is adamant Rovers, who hauled themselves to within a point of United at the top of the Championship, did not mean any harm with the ‘tweet’.

And the club’s chief executive insists it just was ‘part and parcel’ of the ‘banter’ his club has found itself on the wrong side of at times in recent weeks.

“I didn’t think it was that controversial, to be honest,” he said. “It was a bit of fun.

“We’ll be on the end of things like that. And we have been on the end of things, especially in recent weeks when we’ve been on a bit of a bad run.

‘Plenty of stick’

“We’ve taken plenty of stick in the last month or six weeks.

“We took plenty of stick when the Arbroath sub goalie [Ali Adams] scored, but that’s part and parcel of the game.

“We’re meant to enjoy it, we’re meant to have fun.

“So, we’ll give it out and we’ll take it when we get it as well.

“That was all it was from our point of view – just a bit of fun.

Raith Rovers duo Euan Murray and Scott Brown run back after the latter's winning goal against Dundee United.
Scott Brown (right) was Raith Rovers’ hero against Dundee United with a stunning winning goal. Image: SNS

“We certainly didn’t mean any harm by it, and wouldn’t have posted anything if their goalkeeper had been injured or anything like that.”

He added: “I was with my family on Sunday and had switched my phone off, so I didn’t really catch up with it until a few hours later.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, my God’. One tweet got a bit of a reaction.

“But it was just a bit of fun, that’s exactly what it was.”

Raith were on the end of some good-natured ribbing last month when they crashed out of the Scottish Cup to Livingston.

‘Football’s meant to be enjoyable’

Having posted that they would have twice as many away supporters at the game as their hosts, the Lions bit back in the wake of their 2-1 victory.

They said: “Double the fans. Half the goals. Into the hat.”

Barrowman added: “Football’s meant to be enjoyable and we’ll take it when it’s dished out to us.

“Livingston poked a bit of fun at us on their social media when they beat us in the Scottish Cup.

“But that’s great. Internally, we were laughing at that.

“Yes, there’s part of you cursing them, but you’ve got to take it on the chin. It’s good.

Manager Ian Murray celebrates taps his right hand on the Raith Rovers badge on his jacket as he celebrates the win over Dundee United.
Manager Ian Murray celebrates Raith’s win over Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“We’re all football fans and we want to enjoy it. Sometimes you’re on the right end of it and sometimes you aren’t.

“People are talking about Raith Rovers and I saw lots of tweets that were positive from fans of other clubs.

“Some said it was a good bit of fun and they wished their clubs did the same.

“It’s good to get people talking about us and talking about the game. We’re not going to stop that and shy away from that.

“It doesn’t matter how many Dundee United fans comment on it, we’re still not going to stop it. We didn’t come here to be the same as everyone else.”

