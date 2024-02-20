£70 million Tesla-powered Fife battery farm under construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£70 million Tesla-powered Fife battery farm under construction

The Pitkevy site will take capacity from the National Grid and be able to redistribute it depending on demand.

By Paul Malik
Tag Energy are constructing a battery site in Pitkevy, Leslie, Fife. A similar storage, site at Hawkers Hill, Dorset, England.. Image: Tag Energy
Tag Energy are constructing a battery site in Pitkevy, Leslie, Fife. A similar storage, site at Hawkers Hill, Dorset, England.. Image: Tag Energy

Construction of a £70 million Fife battery farm which stores electricity from the National Grid is under way.

The Tag Energy battery, in Pitkevy, Leslie, was granted planning permission by Fife Council at the end of January.

Energy will be redirected to the massive power bank from the grid when demand is low.

Then, when demand for electricity increases, the battery will be able to put the stored power back in, via the substation in Glenrothes.

It is the sixth project of its kind in the UK.

Construction has commenced and the energy park is scheduled to be operational at the end of this year.

Tesla battery farm

Energy giant Tesla will supply the Megapack 2XL battery system on-site, which will be constructed by Glasgow-based construction firm RJ McLeod.

Storage is part of the Scottish Government’s renewables programme.

Energy storage technologies can “counteract intermittency” linked with certain energy supplies.

It also can ensure excess power is not lost at times of high production and can provide energy on demand off-grid in a variety of ways.

If Scotland wishes to become an energy exporter, generating 100% of its energy from renewables, then sites like the one in Fife will need to become more common place, the government adds.

Funding award

The project was financed under a non-recourse green loan package of up to £70m, provided by lenders Santander, Rabobank, and Triple Point on a fully merchant basis (except for Capacity Market revenues).

The package, originally secured to finance the construction and operation of Tag Energy’s Lakeside BESS project in October 2023, included an uncommitted accordion facility, enabling TagEnergy to incorporate Pitkevy into the funding structure.

Franck Woitiez, chief executive of Tag Energy said : “We are proud to leverage this landmark debt package — secured without a revenue floor under our innovative financing model — to bring another facility to life as we work to add stability to the grid and accelerate the energy transition towards net zero.

“Equally, we are pleased to be working with our trusted group of partners, from funding through to operations, to deliver the Pitkevy facility that takes TagEnergy’s secured portfolio to 320MW as we expand our footprint in the UK for the benefit of people and the planet.”

