Angus gin company to sell limited edition Oscars tipple in Forfar and Glamis

Gin Bothy will sell their limited edition Oscars gin in Glamis and Forfar

By Paul Malik
Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron outside the Forfar premises of Gin Bothy, Angus.
Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron outside the Forfar premises of Gin Bothy, Angus. Image: Gin Bothy

Gin lovers can share an Angus drink with the likes of Martin Scorsese, and Margot Robbie at the Oscars this weekend, without leaving the sofa.

We previously revealed Forfar favourite Gin Bothy had been chosen to provide an exclusive tipple for the Oscars goody-bag.

And now that gin will be available to buy, so film fans can enjoy a drink set to be enjoyed by Hollywood’s very best without having to leave Angus.

Bottles labelled 1-25 will be given out to nominees for best picture, best actor, best actress, and their best supporting counterparts.

The remaining 275 are available on sale on the Gin Bothy website, or in-person in their Glamis and Forfar shops.

Oscar winners

Gin Bothy boss Kim Cameron decided to put the “rare” gin — made using Scottish heather and Scots’ pine and rosemary — after sending the first 25 to America.

“This is not just a celebration for Hollywood, it’s an invitation for everyone to experience the glamour and taste of the Oscars.

“Rather than hold on to the remainder of this unique batch we decided to make them available for anyone to buy.

Kim Cameron, Gin Bothy boss, whose limited edition gin will be given to Oscar nominees. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“The Oscars are one of the biggest events in the world and so being able to bring a piece of that to our customers is really exciting.

“While most of us can only dream of winning an Oscar, anyone who gets their hands on of the 300 bottles will certainly be able to practise their winner’s speeches with ease as each bottle comes with a miniature six-inch Oscar figure to commemorate the event.

Actress Margot Robbie will attend the Oscars, her film Barbie is nominated for Best Picture. Image: Shutterstock

“Those who are staying up to watch the Oscars can now be part of the glamour and excitement surrounding Hollywood’s biggest night, replicating the glitz with our film inspired cocktails including Nominee’s Negroni, Fit for a Star Martini and It’s Show Thyme.”

Goody bags

The “everyone’s a winner” goody bags feature a number of Scottish products this year.

As well as Gin Bothy bottles, the packs will contain organic, vegan Fetcha Chocolates, produced by a company based in Campbelltown.

Bag-winners in 2022 were offered a three-night stay at Turin Castle, also in Forfar.

Goody bag holders reportedly had private use of the castle, a butler service, gin-tasting and a welcome from a bagpiper.

