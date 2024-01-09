Why an Angus gin firm is a big winner at this year’s Oscars

Gin from an Angus distillery will go to some of the biggest film stars in the world after being selected by the Oscars for a gift bag for nominees.

This year’s Oscar nominees will be announced on January 23 with Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy expected to be among this year’s shortlist.

A total of 25 nominees – as well as host Jimmy Kimmel – will receive the exclusive gift bag worth around $125,000.

Among the luxury gifts from all over the world will be a specially created bottle of London Dry gin from local firm Gin Bothy.

Why was Gin Bothy selected for Oscars?

Two years ago a three-night stay at Turin Castle near Forfar was part of the gift bag. This was claimed to be worth around $50,000.

As well as private use of the castle, the stay included butler service, gin tasting and a welcome from a bagpiper.

Owner Yvonne Corbett was subsequently approached by the Oscars to ask for her recommendation for a premium Scottish spirit – and Gin Bothy was top of her list.

Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron said the honour will give the company more credibility as it seeks to increase its sales in the United States.

She said: “I can’t thank Yvonne enough for sending the organisers my way. It’s an absolute honour.

“They asked if we would put a product in for a tasting. We created a small batch London gin.

“It will be a high end gin made with Scottish heather, Scots pine and rosemary. It’s a a taste of Scotland in a bottle.”

From Angus to the world

Gin Bothy will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year.

The business started in Kim’s kitchen with a raspberry gin created with leftover fruit juice from jam.

It since opened a visitor’s experience in Glamis with production taking place in Kirriemuir until last year when it moved to Forfar.

Known for its flavoured gins, the business now has 19 staff and produces 65,000 units a year. It has export deals in Switzerland, Germany and the USA where it is available in 23 states.

“Selling more in America in 2024 is top of our list of priorities,” Kim said.

“We’ve had an exclusive deal with a retailer which has come to an end and so we are now looking at working with more distributors and stores.

“The endorsement of the Oscars will definitely help Gin Bothy.”

Other recent developments has been its Hipflask Spirits range, jam and butter.

Kim said the move to Forfar, which tripled production capabilities, has been a great success.

She said: “We had a fantastic Christmas. More and more people are coming in for small things like butter and oat cakes. It’s definitely a destination for people to pick up local products.”