Why an Angus gin firm is a big winner at this year’s Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why an Angus gin firm is a big winner at this year’s Oscars

From Forfar to Hollywood as film stars like Leonardo DiCaprio will soon receive a special bottle.

By Rob McLaren
Founder Kim Cameron outside the Gin Bothy premises in Forfar. Image: Gin Bothy
Founder Kim Cameron outside the Gin Bothy premises in Forfar. Image: Gin Bothy

Gin from an Angus distillery will go to some of the biggest film stars in the world after being selected by the Oscars for a gift bag for nominees.

This year’s Oscar nominees will be announced on January 23 with Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy expected to be among this year’s shortlist.

A total of 25 nominees – as well as host Jimmy Kimmel – will receive the exclusive gift bag worth around $125,000.

Among the luxury gifts from all over the world will be a specially created bottle of London Dry gin from local firm Gin Bothy.

Why was Gin Bothy selected for Oscars?

Two years ago a three-night stay at Turin Castle near Forfar was part of the gift bag. This was claimed to be worth around $50,000.

As well as private use of the castle, the stay included butler service, gin tasting and a welcome from a bagpiper.

Owner Yvonne Corbett was subsequently approached by the Oscars to ask for her recommendation for a premium Scottish spirit – and Gin Bothy was top of her list.

Leonardo DiCaprio will soon receive the Gin Bothy bottle if he is nominated at this year’s Oscars.

Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron said the honour will give the company more credibility as it seeks to increase its sales in the United States.

She said: “I can’t thank Yvonne enough for sending the organisers my way. It’s an absolute honour.

“They asked if we would put a product in for a tasting. We created a small batch London gin.

“It will be a high end gin made with Scottish heather, Scots pine and rosemary. It’s a a taste of Scotland in a bottle.”

From Angus to the world

Gin Bothy will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year.

The business started in Kim’s kitchen with a raspberry gin created with leftover fruit juice from jam.

It since opened a visitor’s experience in Glamis with production taking place in Kirriemuir until last year when it moved to Forfar.

Known for its flavoured gins, the business now has 19 staff and produces 65,000 units a year. It has export deals in Switzerland, Germany and the USA where it is available in 23 states.

Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron is looking forward to sending gin for this year’s Oscars.

“Selling more in America in 2024 is top of our list of priorities,” Kim said.

“We’ve had an exclusive deal with a retailer which has come to an end and so we are now looking at working with more distributors and stores.

“The endorsement of the Oscars will definitely help Gin Bothy.”

Other recent developments has been its Hipflask Spirits range, jam and butter.

Kim said the move to Forfar, which tripled production capabilities, has been a great success.

She said: “We had a fantastic Christmas. More and more people are coming in for small things like butter and oat cakes. It’s definitely a destination for people to pick up local products.”

More from Business

The number of pothole-related claims jumped by 40% annually last year, according to Admiral’s data (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pothole claims increased by 40% last year, insurer reports
Streaming and digital services drove a 7% rise in UK music, video and games sales to a record £11.9b in 2023, new figures show (Netflix/PA)
UK entertainment sales up 7% to £11.9 billion
Consumers spent more on holidays and entertainment, figures show (PA)
Consumers hold back on Christmas but splurge on holidays and entertainment
Shoppers near the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham (PA)
Weak sales growth ends ‘sluggish’ year for retailers
Undated artists impression issued by The Madison Square Garden Company of a Las Vegas-style entertainment venue in east London (The Madison Square Garden Company/PA).
Plans for Las Vegas-style ‘Sphere’ venue in London withdrawn by American developer
Barclays Bank in London (Ian West/PA)
Barclays axes around 5,000 jobs globally
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said if junior doctors called off their ‘damaging strike action’ she would ‘get round the table with them in 20 minutes’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Atkins: I’ll negotiate with junior doctors if they have reasonable expectations
The FTSE 100 has edged higher despite the UK’s energy giants falling to the bottom of the blue-chip index amid tumbling oil prices (PA)
FTSE 100 treads water as oil prices slide
Monarch's Rise, a Stewart Milne development in Arbroath.
Construction group Stewart Milne goes bust leaving several Tayside housing projects in limbo
PM Rishi Sunak has vowed the Government will continue to invest in towns like Accrington and ensure they are not forgotten (Christopher Furlong/PA)
PM promises to keep investing as he tells Accrington: ‘We have got your back’

Conversation