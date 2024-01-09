Montrose Port funding will help Angus youngsters learn lifesaving CPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Port funding will help Angus youngsters learn lifesaving CPR

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will use the new kit to deliver a CPR skills programme for Angus secondary school youngsters.

By Graham Brown
Lisa Cox of SFRS using one of the new mannequins with (back from left) Kenny Petrie, SFRS; Kenny Gammie and Ellie Emslie of Montrose Port Authority and Gary Wood, SFRS.
Lisa Cox of SFRS using one of the new mannequins with (back from left) Kenny Petrie, SFRS; Kenny Gammie and Ellie Emslie of Montrose Port Authority and Gary Wood, SFRS. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel are about to embark on a new CPR skills programme for local teenagers after a boost from Montrose Port Authority.

The port has provided ten new CPR mannequins which will be used in classrooms across the district to educate youngsters in the lifesaving technique.

Previous kit was so well used it was worn out by generations of pupils.

Montrose Port Authority donated the mannequins which will be used to help teach Angus pupils lifesaving CPR skills.
The new mannequins will be used to teach Angus secondary pupils CPR skills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

SFRS community safety advocate Lisa Cox said: “We were applying for funding for CPR mannequins so that we can continue to educate the next generation of students across Tayside this lifesaving skill, via familiarisation or practice sessions.

“Sadly, the last mannequins donated by the British Heart Foundation over seven years ago had expired and were no longer functional, simply because they had been used so much.”

30,000 incidents a year

Nearly a third of UK adults are not likely to perform CPR if they saw someone suffer a cardiac arrest.

“Each year in the UK there are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests,” said Lisa.

“A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time – it could be your partner, your mum or dad or your child.

“Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest.

“Early CPR and defibrillation has shown to more than double the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest.

“But, currently less than one in ten people survive, often because those around them don’t have the skills or confidence to perform CPR.

“Knowing CPR could be the difference between life and death,” Lisa said.

“This funding from Montrose Port Authority will allow Community Safety Advocates to cascade knowledge and understanding across Angus, in the most realistic way which will give confidence.”

“To educate a class of 30 children in the time provided by the schools, 10 mannequins were required.

Montrose Port Authority CPR mannequins.
Kenny Petrie (SFRS Community Safety Advocate), Lisa Cox (SFRS Community Safety Advocate), Kenny Gammie (HSE Manager Montrose Port Authority), Ellie Emslie (Administrator Montrose Port Authority) and Gary Wood (SFRS Local Authority Liaison Officer for Angus) with some of the new CPR mannequins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Montrose Port Authority have generously provided funding for the first ten.”

It is hoped S4 to S6 pupils will be the first to use the new mannequins before this year’s exams begin.

First to fourth-year youngsters will then be added to the programme.

Those will also be available for use by local groups, at community events and also at sessions at fire stations across Angus.

Further funding is being sought to buy an infant CPR mannequin and training defibrillator.

Anyone interested in supporting the initiative should contact N.PKADAngusCAT@firescotland.gov.uk

