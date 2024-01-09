Montrose Port funding will help Angus youngsters learn lifesaving CPR

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel are about to embark on a new CPR skills programme for local teenagers after a boost from Montrose Port Authority.

The port has provided ten new CPR mannequins which will be used in classrooms across the district to educate youngsters in the lifesaving technique.

Previous kit was so well used it was worn out by generations of pupils.

SFRS community safety advocate Lisa Cox said: “We were applying for funding for CPR mannequins so that we can continue to educate the next generation of students across Tayside this lifesaving skill, via familiarisation or practice sessions.

“Sadly, the last mannequins donated by the British Heart Foundation over seven years ago had expired and were no longer functional, simply because they had been used so much.”

30,000 incidents a year

Nearly a third of UK adults are not likely to perform CPR if they saw someone suffer a cardiac arrest.

“Each year in the UK there are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests,” said Lisa.

“A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time – it could be your partner, your mum or dad or your child.

“Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest.

“Early CPR and defibrillation has shown to more than double the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest.

“But, currently less than one in ten people survive, often because those around them don’t have the skills or confidence to perform CPR.

“Knowing CPR could be the difference between life and death,” Lisa said.

“This funding from Montrose Port Authority will allow Community Safety Advocates to cascade knowledge and understanding across Angus, in the most realistic way which will give confidence.”

“To educate a class of 30 children in the time provided by the schools, 10 mannequins were required.

“Montrose Port Authority have generously provided funding for the first ten.”

It is hoped S4 to S6 pupils will be the first to use the new mannequins before this year’s exams begin.

First to fourth-year youngsters will then be added to the programme.

Those will also be available for use by local groups, at community events and also at sessions at fire stations across Angus.

Further funding is being sought to buy an infant CPR mannequin and training defibrillator.

Anyone interested in supporting the initiative should contact N.PKADAngusCAT@firescotland.gov.uk