Business & Environment Business

Gin Bothy founder on why she’s moving distillery to Forfar

The Angus distillery has been one of the region's success stories but a move to Forfar is its biggest milestone yet.

By Rob McLaren
Founder Kim Cameron outside the new Gin Bothy Forfar premises. Image: Gin Bothy
Founder Kim Cameron outside the new Gin Bothy Forfar premises. Image: Gin Bothy

Angus distillery Gin Bothy is planning to triple its production capabilities with a move to Forfar.

The business, founded by Kim Cameron almost a decade ago, currently produces its range of flavoured gins in Kirriemuir.

It will move into the former Agricar site in Forfar’s Lochside Road, which at 14,000 square metres is double the size of its Kirriemuir premises.

It will continue to operate its shop and Bothy visitor experience at Glamis.

‘Room to expand’

Kim said one of the advantages of the move would be to bring all of her brands – which also includes Jam Bothy jams and the Hipflask Spirits drinks – under one roof.

She said: “With a growing team and demand for our products, our office and storage space simply needed to grow to support demand.

“This is an incredibly exciting move for the team as the Forfar facility gives us room to expand, create several more jobs and means we don’t have to outsource warehousing.”

The Lochside Road, Forfar site when it was occupied by Agricar Image: Google Maps

Kim started the business in her kitchen making a raspberry gin with the leftover fruit juice from the jam she made.

Gin Bothy now produces more than 65,000 units each year and has export deals in Switzerland, Germany and the USA.

The entrepreneur said the Jam Bothy range of preserves, launched this year, has also been popular with wholesale accounts.

Gin Bothy future plans with new Forfar site

While looking to continue to scale the business, she said it was important to keep production in Angus.

“The move means we are still in Angus where we source our fruit from local farmers, but it allows us to triple production and gives us the space to take fruit straight from the field to a jar of jam as we have more storage.

“It also means a new Bothy Larder shop with our full range across all brands will open its doors this October.

Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron with her Hipflask Spirits range.

“However, what’s key is that there is more room for creativity. There are several upcoming collaborations, new flavours and products the Bothy team are working on.

“I’m incredibly passionate about the role food and drink plays in the growth of the Scottish economy. Since Gin Bothy began the industry has seen exports double with gin now one of the best performing sectors.”

