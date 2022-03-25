Oscars: Could Hollywood A-listers be heading for stay at Angus castle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Oscars: Could Hollywood A-listers be heading for stay at Angus castle?

By Emma Duncan
March 25 2022, 3.28pm Updated: March 26 2022, 9.18am
Will Smith and Nicole Kidman are among those who will be offered a stay at Turin Castle.
Hollywood A-listers could be set to celebrate their Oscars success with a stay at an exclusive Angus castle.

The Academy Awards take place in Los Angeles this weekend, as the event returns in full following a Covid-restricted ceremony last year.

But while most of us are used to party bags filled with cheap toys and cake, the movie stars’ version is a little more luxurious.

Reportedly worth more than $100,000, a bag full of gifts will be given to nominees for the best actor and actress, supporting actor and actress and best director gongs – with the likes of Will Smith and Nicole Kidman in the running.

Three-night stay at Angus castle

And included is a three-night stay at Turin Castle near Forfar – claimed to be worth about $50,000.

It is said to include private use of the castle, a butler service, gin-tasting and a welcome from a bagpiper – though there is no mention of a Forfar bridie.

Yvonne Corbett, who owns Turin Castle, says the opportunity came up through a chance conversation during the Covid lockdown.

Yvonne Corbett, owner of Turin Castle.

She told The Courier: “I didn’t stop working during lockdown at all.

“I spent the year on the phone. I didn’t put my feet up.

“People were willing to talk.

“I was on the phone to people all over the world, PR companies that I wouldn’t usually have time to speak to.

“One of them has had experience with, and a contact in, Hollywood and remembered me.

I just found the right people to talk to and can’t believe it has led to this

“When this came out they wondered if a Scottish castle would be good, and approached me and asked if I would like to do it.

“It was just conversations during lockdown, when we were deep in the middle of it, when no one was travelling or doing anything.

“I just found the right people to talk to and can’t believe it has led to this, I’m delighted.”

Yvonne says she is “super excited” about the prospect of having a movie superstar visiting the castle.

Turin Castle at night.

She said: “I’m completely delighted to shine a light on Angus and our beautiful countryside.

“We operate on a very private basis normally, but when we find the right platform for our product it’s a dream.

“This alignment with such an iconic event has put us on a global platform and will result in huge interest in our beautiful corner of Scotland, which often goes unnoticed.

“On Friday we welcomed Swiss guests and the sun is shining, so tourism is back and we are heading into a busy summer.”

Inside exclusive Turin Castle

Turin Castle was built in 1659, and moved stone-by-stone from the loch side to its current location in 1907.

It sits among 20 acres of land and is described as an “exclusive use” venue.

The castle boasts 10 luxury bedrooms along with dining, bar music and games rooms.

The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

