Oscars: Could Hollywood A-listers be heading for stay at Angus castle?

Hollywood A-listers could be set to celebrate their Oscars success with a stay at an exclusive Angus castle.

The Academy Awards take place in Los Angeles this weekend, as the event returns in full following a Covid-restricted ceremony last year.

But while most of us are used to party bags filled with cheap toys and cake, the movie stars’ version is a little more luxurious.

Reportedly worth more than $100,000, a bag full of gifts will be given to nominees for the best actor and actress, supporting actor and actress and best director gongs – with the likes of Will Smith and Nicole Kidman in the running.

Three-night stay at Angus castle

And included is a three-night stay at Turin Castle near Forfar – claimed to be worth about $50,000.

It is said to include private use of the castle, a butler service, gin-tasting and a welcome from a bagpiper – though there is no mention of a Forfar bridie.

Yvonne Corbett, who owns Turin Castle, says the opportunity came up through a chance conversation during the Covid lockdown.

She told The Courier: “I didn’t stop working during lockdown at all.

“I spent the year on the phone. I didn’t put my feet up.

“People were willing to talk.

“I was on the phone to people all over the world, PR companies that I wouldn’t usually have time to speak to.

“One of them has had experience with, and a contact in, Hollywood and remembered me.

I just found the right people to talk to and can’t believe it has led to this

“When this came out they wondered if a Scottish castle would be good, and approached me and asked if I would like to do it.

“It was just conversations during lockdown, when we were deep in the middle of it, when no one was travelling or doing anything.

“I just found the right people to talk to and can’t believe it has led to this, I’m delighted.”

Yvonne says she is “super excited” about the prospect of having a movie superstar visiting the castle.

She said: “I’m completely delighted to shine a light on Angus and our beautiful countryside.

“We operate on a very private basis normally, but when we find the right platform for our product it’s a dream.

“This alignment with such an iconic event has put us on a global platform and will result in huge interest in our beautiful corner of Scotland, which often goes unnoticed.

“On Friday we welcomed Swiss guests and the sun is shining, so tourism is back and we are heading into a busy summer.”

Inside exclusive Turin Castle

Turin Castle was built in 1659, and moved stone-by-stone from the loch side to its current location in 1907.

It sits among 20 acres of land and is described as an “exclusive use” venue.

The castle boasts 10 luxury bedrooms along with dining, bar music and games rooms.

The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.