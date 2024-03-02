Ian Murray says losing to Arbroath was body blow for Raith Rovers – but title race with Dundee United has long way to go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray says losing to Arbroath was body blow for Raith Rovers – but title race with Dundee United has long way to go

Rovers were 2-0 up and cruising at Gayfield before Arbroath's stunning fightback.

By Sean Hamilton
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks thoughtful.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Ian Murray admits losing to Arbroath was a “punch in the gut” for Raith Rovers.

Title-chasing Rovers were 2-0 up and cruising at Gayfield, apparently destined for three points that would have sent them to the top of the Championship, ahead of Dundee United.

But Arbroath scored three goals in 16 thrilling second half minutes to claim a stunning victory for themselves.

Kirkcaldy boss Murray admits the defeat came as a body blow for his side.

But he insists there is a long way to go until the destination of the title is decided.

“There’s loads of football still to be played. It’s going to change all the time,” he said.

Raith stars celebrate after Josh Mullin (centre) made it 2-0 against Arbroath. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“It’s going to go four, five six weeks yet.

“We have to remain calm and put some perspective on it. Tonight’s a disappointment, don’t get me wrong, it’s a body blow for us, we’ve been punched in the gut.

“But we have to get ourselves going again. It’s a big derby for us next week. Win that, see what happens elsewhere, then see where we are in four or five weeks.”

Rovers looked comfortable at 2-0 up early in the second half.

So much so, Murray admits he didn’t see Arbroath’s fightback coming.

“The performance was actually pretty good for large parts of the game. We controlled the game for 60/65 minutes,” he said.

“But moments in games have cost us over the season so far and they cost us tonight, that’s for sure.

‘Decision-making and game knowledge’ let Rovers down

“It has just been moments because we’ve never really been under the cosh in many games in terms of teams bombarding us – and Arbroath didn’t bombard us. Kevin’s not had much to do in the game.

“But our decision-making and our game knowledge let us down.

“I didn’t see it coming. I thought we got our second goal at a wonderful time. I’d rather have got it then than just before half-time.

“But again, goals change games.

“Their first goal is a wonderful hit, he’s swivelled and hit it and it could go anywhere, but it’s gone in the bottom corner.

“The second goal is really bad, really poor from us.

Leighton McIntosh capitalised on uncertainty between Raith’s Euan Murray and Kevin Dabrowski to head home Arbroath’s second goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“It’s not something I’d say I could highlight too often – individual mistakes, collective mistakes.

“The third goal is probably just as bad in that we’ve had four or five attempts to clear the ball, then they get a bit of fortune with the shot that’s going really far wide, but the player is in the right position, he’s onside as well so we don’t have any complaints about that.

“We had a couple of wee half chances towards the end, but whether we’re standing here with a point or no points it would be the same feeling.

We had an opportunity tonight to give ourselves a really big breathing space to Partick Thistle and put a little pressure on Dundee United.

“At 2-0 to us United are sitting in the house thinking the pressure’s on them, but now they’ll go to Firhill full of confidence, buoyant, looking to pull away.”

Conversation