Ian Murray says losing to Arbroath was body blow for Raith Rovers – but title race with Dundee United has long way to go

Ian Murray admits losing to Arbroath was a “punch in the gut” for Raith Rovers.

Title-chasing Rovers were 2-0 up and cruising at Gayfield, apparently destined for three points that would have sent them to the top of the Championship, ahead of Dundee United.

But Arbroath scored three goals in 16 thrilling second half minutes to claim a stunning victory for themselves.

Kirkcaldy boss Murray admits the defeat came as a body blow for his side.

But he insists there is a long way to go until the destination of the title is decided.

“There’s loads of football still to be played. It’s going to change all the time,” he said.

“It’s going to go four, five six weeks yet.

“We have to remain calm and put some perspective on it. Tonight’s a disappointment, don’t get me wrong, it’s a body blow for us, we’ve been punched in the gut.

“But we have to get ourselves going again. It’s a big derby for us next week. Win that, see what happens elsewhere, then see where we are in four or five weeks.”

Rovers looked comfortable at 2-0 up early in the second half.

So much so, Murray admits he didn’t see Arbroath’s fightback coming.

“The performance was actually pretty good for large parts of the game. We controlled the game for 60/65 minutes,” he said.

“But moments in games have cost us over the season so far and they cost us tonight, that’s for sure.

‘Decision-making and game knowledge’ let Rovers down

“It has just been moments because we’ve never really been under the cosh in many games in terms of teams bombarding us – and Arbroath didn’t bombard us. Kevin’s not had much to do in the game.

“But our decision-making and our game knowledge let us down.

“I didn’t see it coming. I thought we got our second goal at a wonderful time. I’d rather have got it then than just before half-time.

“But again, goals change games.

“Their first goal is a wonderful hit, he’s swivelled and hit it and it could go anywhere, but it’s gone in the bottom corner.

“The second goal is really bad, really poor from us.

“It’s not something I’d say I could highlight too often – individual mistakes, collective mistakes.

“The third goal is probably just as bad in that we’ve had four or five attempts to clear the ball, then they get a bit of fortune with the shot that’s going really far wide, but the player is in the right position, he’s onside as well so we don’t have any complaints about that.

“We had a couple of wee half chances towards the end, but whether we’re standing here with a point or no points it would be the same feeling.

“We had an opportunity tonight to give ourselves a really big breathing space to Partick Thistle and put a little pressure on Dundee United.

“At 2-0 to us United are sitting in the house thinking the pressure’s on them, but now they’ll go to Firhill full of confidence, buoyant, looking to pull away.”