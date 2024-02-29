Dylan Easton sets Raith Rovers top-of-the-table goal after admitting Morton draw was ‘missed opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Easton sets Raith Rovers top-of-the-table goal after admitting Morton draw was ‘missed opportunity’

The Stark's Park men can go back to the summit with a positive result against Arbroath on Friday night.

By Iain Collin
Dylan Easton kneels and looks dejected as Raith Rovers crash to defeat to Queens Park earlier in the season.
Dylan Easton knows Raith Rovers' hard-fought draw with Morton was a missed opportunity at the top of the Championship. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Dylan Easton accepts Raith Rovers’ draw with Morton was a ‘missed opportunity’ – but he is confident they will not pass up a second chance to go top of the Championship.

The Stark’s Park men were held to a goalless stalemate on Tuesday night by their on-form visitors from Cappielow, who stretched their unbeaten run to an impressive 16 games.

Any disappointment at taking only a point was tempered by the fact league leaders Dundee United had slipped up with a defeat at home to Airdrie.

As a result, Raith moved level at the summit and will go three points clear if they can beat Arbroath on Friday night.

The Angus outfit are rock bottom of the table and reeling from Tuesday’s 6-0 hammering from Queen’s Park.

Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton takes on Morton defender Tyler French with the ball at his feet.
Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton takes on Morton defender Tyler French. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

And Easton admits Rovers know exactly what is at stake at Gayfield.

He said: “It’s the old cliché, we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves. But we’re always looking at others, we can’t deny that.

“We come in and we see that Dundee United have dropped points.

“So, it was probably a missed opportunity for us, especially being at home.

“But it’s obviously a valuable point as well. And all we can do is go up to Gayfield on Friday night and hopefully pick up the three points to take us top of the league.

‘A tough week’

“I know Arbroath took a heavy defeat on Tuesday night but they’re fighting for their lives and they’ll want to bounce back.

“So, we know we’ll need to be at it.

“You can see the squad depth we’ve got. It’s a tough week, with three games in six days.

“But we’ve got a lot of freshness there and hopefully we can go up there and get the three points.”

The visit of Morton was not the kind of game Easton relishes.

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton battles for possession during the goalless draw with Morton.
Dylan Easton (right) had to work hard in defence for Raith Rovers against Morton. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

The Cappielow outfit can play good football but are robust in their approach and intent on winning the battle first.

It meant there was little chance for Easton to get on the ball and use his skills to open up the visitors’ rearguard.

Instead, there was a lot of running, tackling and covering back in defence for the 29-year-old.

However, he knows it is a side of the game that Rovers needed to improve on after the recent run of five straight defeats and the concession of 14 goals in just five home games.

He added: “We kew it was going to be like that. We know what Morton are like, they make it really tough and they’re on a great run. We knew what to expect.

‘More resilient’

“But I thought, to a man, we stood up to it and we did our defensive duties well.

“It probably wasn’t as pretty going forward, and we probably never tested their goalie enough.

“But, all in all, it was a fair result in the end.

“We’ve been working on it in the last few weeks, since before the Dundee United game.

“We had to be a bit more resilient and together in our defensive shape.

Dylan Easton hugs team-mate Lewis Vaughan after the latter had scored Raith Rovers' winning goal against Arbroath in December.
Dylan Easton (left) celebrates with match-winner Lewis Vaughan the last time Raith Rovers faced Arbroath at Gayfield. Image: SNS.

“Before that, we were conceding too many sloppy goals and probably being a bit more open.

“But since the Dundee United game, we’ve worked on it and come together and I think it’s been paying off.

“It was similar at the weekend at Ayr, we stuck together in a really good defensive shape.

“It was always going to be the same against Morton. We had to do our defensive duties and stand up to them because they’re very, very physical.

“We’ll take the point and move on to Friday.”

