Dundee United 0-2 Airdrie: Star man and player ratings as defeat wipes out Tangerines’ Championship cushion

Dundee United remain top of the Scottish Championship after a frustrating 2-0 loss to Airdrie at Tannadice.

However, they remain there only on goal difference after rivals Raith Rovers’ draw with Morton.

Gabby McGill headed Airdrie ahead 15 minutes after half-time before substitute Josh O’Connor added a late second to inflict United’s third home league defeat of the season.

United boss Jim Goodwin made changes for his side’s weekend win over Queen’s Park and did so again for Airdrie’s visit.

Archie Meekison and Chris Mochrie were brought in to start either side of Craig Sibbald in a midfield three, with Glenn Middleton and Alex Grieve in further forward.

However, Goodwin’s quad rotation didn’t prove as fruitful as it did on Saturday, with Diamonds keeper Josh Rae enjoying a fairly comfortable evening.

First half

In what was a turgid first period, the home side showed some signs of life down Airdrie’s left flank.

Greive linked well with Miller Thomson, who retained his right-back slot after an impressive showing versus Queen’s Park.

The closest the Tangerines came to a first-half opener was when Middleton agonisingly struck the bar from a well hit free-kick.

The 24-year-old then should have done better moments before half-time when he shot wide after being teed up by Tony Watt.

Second half

United started the second half with intent and Meekison came close to connecting with a good Scott McMann cross before Watt shot wildly over.

With almost their first attack of the half, Airdrie won a corner from which they took the lead when McGill headed in a cross from former Tannadice midfielder Charlie Telfer.

That forced Goodwin’s hand and he withdrew Meekison and captain Watt, who had not long been booked, for Louis Moult and Liam Grimshaw.

Airdrie now had a bounce in their step and came close again through another McGill header, though this one sailed wide.

At the other end, Kevin Holt tried his luck with a header following a cross from McMann, but the defender couldn’t get enough purchase.

United thought they should have had a penalty with around 15 minutes to go when Middleton crashed to the floor in the box but referee Grant Irvine waved away the claims.

In a reversal from the meeting at Tannadice between the sides earlier in the season, with United chasing an equaliser, substitute Josh O’Connor added a second to seal the victory for Airdrie.

All in, it was a frustrating night in front of goal for Goodwin’s men, who finished the game with Gallagher pushed up front as an auxiliary striker.

Star man: Miller Thomson

The young full-back retained his place from the weekend and stood up well to the threat of Liam McStravick on that side.

Thomson chose the wrong option once or twice early on but linked well with Greive and grew into the first half.

United’s deliveries from set-pieces improved when he was handed responsibility.

Line-ups

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Thomson 7, Gallagher 5, Holt 6, McMann 6; Meekison 5 (Grimshaw 60′), Sibbald 6, Mochrie 5 (Fotheringham 70′); Greive 7 (Cudjoe 84′), Watt 5 (Moult 60′), Middleton 6.

Subs not used: Newman, McClelland, Graham, Tillson, MacLeod.

Referee: Grant Irvine

Attendance: 7,867 (189 away)