5 Dundee United talking points: Analysing major Tannadice tweaks as Jim Goodwin insists Jack Walton ‘is allowed one of those a season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: Analysing major Tannadice tweaks as Jim Goodwin insists Jack Walton ‘is allowed one of those a season’

Courier Sport assesses the action from the Tangerines' 3-1 victory over Queen's Park.

Jordan Tillson heads home his first goal for Dundee United
Jordan Tillson heads home his first goal for United: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United roared back from a goal down to defeat Queen’s Park 3-1 on Saturday.

A wonderful Louis Moult free-kick, Jordan Tillson’s close-range header and a clinical Glenn Middleton strike cancelled out Ruari Paton’s early opener.

United’s first home win of 2024 – albeit in only their third outing at Tannadice – ensured they remain a point ahead of Championship title rivals Raith Rovers.

Dundee United stars celebrate Glenn Middleton's goal against Queen;s Park
United stars celebrate Glenn Middleton’s goal. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was in place to analyse the action.

Learning lessons from Tannadice stalemates

Jim Goodwin cannot be accused of failing to learn lessons from United’s last outing at Tannadice.

Following the 0-0 draw against Dunfermline on January 27, he cut a dejected figure as he bemoaned familiar failings and lack of incisiveness.

He rang the changes, in terms of personal and strategy against the Spiders.

Mathew Cudjoe and David Wotherspoon were deployed as inverted wingers, cutting inside and seeking to pick passes and find pockets of space.

It was a welcome change from the focus on pace, width and early crosses that has, at time, become a little one dimensional against packed defences on home soil.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Queen's Park
Goodwin made tactical and personnel tweaks. Image: SNS

Cudjoe was outstanding in the first half, and embodied the courage and audacity needed in front of a demanding crowd. Did everything come off? No. Did he retain the confidence to keep probing and creating? Absolutely.

His substitution on the hour-mark was informed by fitness, making his first start since December 22.

Scott McMann and Miller Thomson ensured there was still a threat from the flanks, while Tony Watt effectively played alongside Louis Moult.

The danger was that United could be left a little short in central-midfield, but the outstanding Craig Sibbald ensured those fears proved unfounded.

Craig Sibbald salutes Dundee United fans
Sibbald is enjoying a superb season. Image: SNS

It was far from a perfect performance – less impressive than their showing in defeat against Raith Rovers, in fact – but netting three times against a team that hadn’t conceded a goal in 285 minutes should not be disregarded.

Miller Thomson was no square peg in round hole

The bold selection of Thomson at right-back raised a few eyebrows – and not solely because it was just his second start for the Tangerines, and ninth appearance overall.

Most Arabs have only seen the 19-year-old in a more advanced role.

Even during his hugely productive loan spell with Montrose, he was deployed in central midfield with licence to burst forward, notching three goals and two assists.

But Thomson’s outing at full-back was not a hopeful Hail Mary.

Miller Thomson on his Dundee United debut
Thomson on his debut as a 17-year-old in 2022. Image: SNS

The teenager played the entire match in that position during a Reserves Cup clash against Dundee in October, while he has regularly occupied the role during United training and shape exercises.

Courier Sport understands Thomson was terrific in an internal friendly at Tannadice on February 9, with the coaching staff at United increasingly confident that could prove to be his best position.

And he enjoyed a solid outing against Queen’s Park, aside from a couple of positional errors and mistimed jumps; to be expected from someone playing their first ever senior game at right-back.

Nevertheless, he bombed forward with abandon, was confident on the ball and deceptively strong in defensive duels. His set-pieces were a major source of danger for the hosts.

Liam Grimshaw in possession for Dundee United
Grimshaw came out of the side. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock

The smart money would remain on the solid Liam Grimshaw featuring more often than not during the run in, particularly in games where United expect to be on the defensive more often.

But this was a heartening display.

Jack Walton underlines resilience

The understated Jack Walton has found himself unusually prominent in the headlines this week.

After he was scythed down by Jack Hamilton in United’s 2-1 defeat at Rovers – somehow picking up a booking to rub salt in the wounds – the Fife side then used the footage in a controversial tweet.

More than 750,000 views later, it became a bone of contention and drew the ire of Goodwin.

Back on the pitch, he made an uncharacteristic error against Queen’s Park, spilling Louis Longridge’s simple cross into the path of Paton for a tap-in.

Jack Walton collects his booking at Stark's Park
Walton is booked at Stark’s Park. Image: SNS

“Every goalkeeper is allowed one of those a season,” said Goodwin, with the smile of a manager who then watched his side respond with three goals.

Indeed, Walton’s individual response was excellent. He made a sharp stop with his legs to thwart Ben McPherson just moments after Paton broke the deadlock.

In the second period, he made a wonderful flailing save to deny Dom Thomas’ goal-bound free-kick. That would have made it 2-2.

An ultimately satisfying end to an unexpectedly bizarre eight days for the on-loan Luton Town man.

Ross Graham can feel aggrieved

Graham will be licking his wounds this morning.

The big defender has been superb of late, deputising for the injured Declan Gallagher and becoming more comfortable on the right side of a centre-back pairing with every passing fixture.

However, Gallagher was restored to the starting line-up on Saturday at Graham’s expense.

Dundee United's Ross Graham heads a decent opportunity narrowly wide against Raith Rovers
Graham heads an opportunity wide against Rovers. Image: SNS

At a macro level, it is hard to argue against restoring United’s Gallagher-Kevin Holt axis.

In 20 games played together, the Tangerines have conceded 10 goals, an average of 0.5 per game. Separated, United have conceded 1.1 per game.

That won’t make the decision any less galling for a player who has done nothing wrong is recent games.

Nervous wait for David Wotherspoon news

The only cloud cast over the result was an early injury to Wotherspoon.

Dundee United's David Wotherspoon awaits treatment
Wotherspoon awaits treatment. Image: SNS

Wotherspoon, 33, slumped to the turf with no-one near him after just eight minutes and was replaced by Kai Fotheringham.

Goodwin later confirmed that it was a calf issue.

One can only hope Wotherspoon felt the niggle and acted early enough to avoid any serious damage, but that will become more apparent when the players report for duty on Monday.

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin sets Dundee United target as Tannadice boss hails young duo and offers…
Dundee United players celebrate going 2-1 up against Queen's Park
Dundee United 3-1 Queen's Park: Jim Goodwin rings the changes as Tangerines see off…
Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
Dundee United must 'be brave' at Tannadice as Kevin Holt discusses pressure
Raith manager Ian Murray was surprised at the punishment for Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has say on social media post deemed 'poor judgement'…
Jack Hamilton, dark blue, squares up to Jack Walton following their clash
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin brands Raith Rovers video 'strange' and 'poor judgement'
5
Jim Goodwin is preparing Dundee United for the visit of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Jim Goodwin says Dundee United could bring in another new signing
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal - and could…
Tam Courts takes in a Dunfermline fixture last November
Tam Courts ready for dugout return as ex-Dundee United boss laps up Scotland manager…
Dundee United supporters wave flags in a Tannadice stand
5 games in 14 days to shape Dundee United title bid as Tannadice question…
Former Dundee United hitman Marc McNulty
Marc McNulty back in SPFL as ex-Dundee United striker signs up for promotion push

Conversation