5 Dundee United talking points: Analysing major Tannadice tweaks as Jim Goodwin insists Jack Walton ‘is allowed one of those a season’

Dundee United roared back from a goal down to defeat Queen’s Park 3-1 on Saturday.

A wonderful Louis Moult free-kick, Jordan Tillson’s close-range header and a clinical Glenn Middleton strike cancelled out Ruari Paton’s early opener.

United’s first home win of 2024 – albeit in only their third outing at Tannadice – ensured they remain a point ahead of Championship title rivals Raith Rovers.

Courier Sport was in place to analyse the action.

Learning lessons from Tannadice stalemates

Jim Goodwin cannot be accused of failing to learn lessons from United’s last outing at Tannadice.

Following the 0-0 draw against Dunfermline on January 27, he cut a dejected figure as he bemoaned familiar failings and lack of incisiveness.

He rang the changes, in terms of personal and strategy against the Spiders.

Mathew Cudjoe and David Wotherspoon were deployed as inverted wingers, cutting inside and seeking to pick passes and find pockets of space.

It was a welcome change from the focus on pace, width and early crosses that has, at time, become a little one dimensional against packed defences on home soil.

Cudjoe was outstanding in the first half, and embodied the courage and audacity needed in front of a demanding crowd. Did everything come off? No. Did he retain the confidence to keep probing and creating? Absolutely.

His substitution on the hour-mark was informed by fitness, making his first start since December 22.

Scott McMann and Miller Thomson ensured there was still a threat from the flanks, while Tony Watt effectively played alongside Louis Moult.

The danger was that United could be left a little short in central-midfield, but the outstanding Craig Sibbald ensured those fears proved unfounded.

It was far from a perfect performance – less impressive than their showing in defeat against Raith Rovers, in fact – but netting three times against a team that hadn’t conceded a goal in 285 minutes should not be disregarded.

Miller Thomson was no square peg in round hole

The bold selection of Thomson at right-back raised a few eyebrows – and not solely because it was just his second start for the Tangerines, and ninth appearance overall.

Most Arabs have only seen the 19-year-old in a more advanced role.

Even during his hugely productive loan spell with Montrose, he was deployed in central midfield with licence to burst forward, notching three goals and two assists.

But Thomson’s outing at full-back was not a hopeful Hail Mary.

The teenager played the entire match in that position during a Reserves Cup clash against Dundee in October, while he has regularly occupied the role during United training and shape exercises.

Courier Sport understands Thomson was terrific in an internal friendly at Tannadice on February 9, with the coaching staff at United increasingly confident that could prove to be his best position.

And he enjoyed a solid outing against Queen’s Park, aside from a couple of positional errors and mistimed jumps; to be expected from someone playing their first ever senior game at right-back.

Nevertheless, he bombed forward with abandon, was confident on the ball and deceptively strong in defensive duels. His set-pieces were a major source of danger for the hosts.

The smart money would remain on the solid Liam Grimshaw featuring more often than not during the run in, particularly in games where United expect to be on the defensive more often.

But this was a heartening display.

Jack Walton underlines resilience

The understated Jack Walton has found himself unusually prominent in the headlines this week.

After he was scythed down by Jack Hamilton in United’s 2-1 defeat at Rovers – somehow picking up a booking to rub salt in the wounds – the Fife side then used the footage in a controversial tweet.

More than 750,000 views later, it became a bone of contention and drew the ire of Goodwin.

Back on the pitch, he made an uncharacteristic error against Queen’s Park, spilling Louis Longridge’s simple cross into the path of Paton for a tap-in.

“Every goalkeeper is allowed one of those a season,” said Goodwin, with the smile of a manager who then watched his side respond with three goals.

Indeed, Walton’s individual response was excellent. He made a sharp stop with his legs to thwart Ben McPherson just moments after Paton broke the deadlock.

In the second period, he made a wonderful flailing save to deny Dom Thomas’ goal-bound free-kick. That would have made it 2-2.

An ultimately satisfying end to an unexpectedly bizarre eight days for the on-loan Luton Town man.

Ross Graham can feel aggrieved

Graham will be licking his wounds this morning.

The big defender has been superb of late, deputising for the injured Declan Gallagher and becoming more comfortable on the right side of a centre-back pairing with every passing fixture.

However, Gallagher was restored to the starting line-up on Saturday at Graham’s expense.

At a macro level, it is hard to argue against restoring United’s Gallagher-Kevin Holt axis.

In 20 games played together, the Tangerines have conceded 10 goals, an average of 0.5 per game. Separated, United have conceded 1.1 per game.

That won’t make the decision any less galling for a player who has done nothing wrong is recent games.

Nervous wait for David Wotherspoon news

The only cloud cast over the result was an early injury to Wotherspoon.

Wotherspoon, 33, slumped to the turf with no-one near him after just eight minutes and was replaced by Kai Fotheringham.

Goodwin later confirmed that it was a calf issue.

One can only hope Wotherspoon felt the niggle and acted early enough to avoid any serious damage, but that will become more apparent when the players report for duty on Monday.