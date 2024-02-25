3 St Johnstone talking points: Echoes of October, FOURTEEN wing-backs this season and Neil Warnock lets Saints know what they’re in for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points: Echoes of October, FOURTEEN wing-backs this season and Neil Warnock lets Saints know what they’re in for

The Perth side have now lost four games in a row and the gap to the play-off position is just two points.

By Eric Nicolson
After their weekend Paisley woe it will be Aberdeen up next for St Johnstone.
After their weekend Paisley woe it will be Aberdeen up next for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.

More Paisley woe for St Johnstone.

St Mirren’s stadium has become a venue for Perth fans to dread this season.

The hope was that the Saints players would exorcise the ghosts of a 4-0 thrashing there in October but Saturday’s emphatic defeat turned out to be another painful experience.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from an afternoon that saw Ross County close the second bottom gap to just two points.

Echoes of October

In what would prove to be his last post-match press conference as St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean didn’t hold back, suggesting some of his players looked like they “chucked it” in defeat to St Mirren.

Four months later, back in Paisley under the charge of a new boss, the C word couldn’t be thrown in anybody’s direction.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t echoes of the October debacle in the weekend performance.

Look back at another of the MacLean quotes.

“You have got to do the basics of football.”

That means being able to make the right decision who to pass to, executing it, making a good first touch as the receiver and reacting quickly if one of the above hasn’t gone to plan.

This was another display pretty much without merit.

St Mirren’s aggressive, high press could have been turned against them with a bit of in-possession quality from the visitors but that never looked like being the case.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wasn't happy with his team's display in Paisley.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wasn’t happy with his team’s display in Paisley. Image: SNS.

As Stephen Robinson observed, Saints “kept still trying to pass the ball and obviously we were able to take it off them on numerous occasions.”

A lot goes into the winning of a game of football but being able to pass and move is a big chunk of it.

The frequency with which that has deserted this team since the winter break is a source of real concern.

Wing-back churn

St Johnstone don’t score many goals.

They’ve now got the lowest total in the league, 17.

That’s one behind Livingston.

Take away goals from set-pieces and you’re into single figures.

Take away goals from set-pieces and Graham Carey wonder strikes and there really aren’t many left at all.

Getting wide players into good crossing positions has long been a problem, which now takes in three managers.

By my maths, this season alone, the total is now 14 for players who have filled a wing-back or full-back role for St Johnstone.

I may even have forgotten about one or two brief cameos in a second half tweak.

And 11 of those 14 have played on the right.

Tony Gallacher was back in the team on the right side.
Tony Gallacher was back in the team on the right side. Image: SNS.

It was Tony Gallacher’s turn there on Saturday.

Wing-back isn’t an issue in terms of the defensive side of the game but creating goals from wide areas remains a fundamental flaw in this team/squad.

Drey Wright’s injury has to go down as one of the most impactive in Saints’ recent history.

Hopefully the same will yet be said about his return.

Meet fire with fire

Neil Warnock started his team talk for Saints’ clash with Aberdeen straight after the Dons’ defeat to Kilmarnock.

“We got bullied.

“I wouldn’t want to watch that every week, but they played to their strengths and you have to match that.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a team that’s been bullied in my time but you can’t put into players what they haven’t got.”

He has thrown down the gauntlet to his players (actually, Barry Robson’s players, which will be a key part of his frustration) ahead of a vital midweek fixture for both teams.

Neil Warnock at Rugby Park.
Neil Warnock at Rugby Park. Image: Shutterstock.

There’s no guarantee the veteran boss will get the physical response he wants, of course.

However, we’ve all seen enough Warnock team-talks on video to be confident this isn’t a double bluff.

It may not last long but Aberdeen will bring fire and Saints will need to be ready to meet it with the same.

Do that and the ingredients are there for an opposition to wilt, a manager to question why on earth he’s there and a home crowd to turn.

More from St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh is stretchered off.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh 'appears to be OK' after collapsing following St Mirren…
St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0.
St Mirren 2-0 St Johnstone: Perth side comprehensively beaten in Paisley again as losing…
Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein weighs up Ryan McGowan gamble against St Mirren
James Brown celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Dundee United. Image: SNS
James Brown lifts lid on St Johnstone exit as full-back targets 'something special' with…
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark reveals BROKEN LEG was price of rushing comeback
St Johnstone fans are eager for news on the proposed sale of the club. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: New owner, new money, new stadium - proposed St Johnstone sale spells…
Nicky Clark scored a stunning overhead kick goal for St Johnstone against St Mirren.
Top 5 Nicky Clark goals against St Mirren as St Johnstone striker takes Paisley…
Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson should both be back this season.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives promising update on injured duo
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal - and could…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark will benefit from building his fitness up in recent weeks.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confident 'best striker' Nicky Clark is ready for Premiership…

Conversation