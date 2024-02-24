St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh ‘appears to be OK’ after collapsing following St Mirren game, Craig Levein reveals

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh was taken to hospital after collapsing following the end of the Perth side’s 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

But manager Craig Levein has revealed that early medical tests suggest the Gambian forward “appears to be OK”.

Sidibeh went down to the ground, lying on his back, after the full-time whistle in Paisley.

Medical staff from both clubs raced onto the pitch to treat him before he was stretchered down the tunnel.

Sidibeh was fully conscious by the time Levein spoke to him, giving the Perth boss cause for optimism that he’ll be fine.

“He’s stable,” said Levein. “He collapsed.

“The doc said he had low blood pressure.

“He’s had lots of tests, he’s conscious and appears to be OK.

“He’s going to the local hospital for further tests just in case we missed something.

“He did get a knock on his head but was fine when the physio went on – there were no symptoms of problems.

“He stayed on the park.

“We had a chance pretty late on and maybe the keeper caught him.

“Maybe that led to him lying on the ground, I don’t know. We need to get further checks for peace of mind.”

Levein added: “I had gone up the tunnel.

“Gus (MacPherson) must have seen it from upstairs, he came down and said Adama had collapsed.

“I went back out. It’s a serious situation. But the good thing is he appears to be fine.

“The doc appeared confident the results would be the same.

“I had a chat with Adama. Anyone would get a fright.

“Most of us did.”

‘Consistently poor’

Meanwhile, Levein described Saints’ performance in their fourth defeat on the bounce as the poorest in his time in charge at McDiarmid Park.

Mikael Mandron scored one in each half and 2-0 was the least St Mirren deserved from the contest.

“We were consistently poor,” said Levein.

“I felt we played into St Mirren’s hands.

“We continually gave the ball away, made the wrong choices, put ourselves under pressure.

“I’ve spoken after other matches and never once really said we didn’t roll up our sleeves and get involved in a fight for second balls in particular.

“But St Mirren were better at that than us.

“The type of game it was, it’s what we needed to be good at.

“I’m hoping it’s a one-off, these things happen.

“It’s a disappointing afternoon for sure.

“It didn’t get much better.

“We saw things, didn’t play it.

“I just think that’s as poor as we’ve been.”