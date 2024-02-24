St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh ‘appears to be OK’ after collapsing following St Mirren game, Craig Levein reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh ‘appears to be OK’ after collapsing following St Mirren game, Craig Levein reveals

Saints were beaten 2-0 and Sidibeh was stretched off after the full-time whistle.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh is stretchered off.
Adama Sidibeh is stretchered off. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh was taken to hospital after collapsing following the end of the Perth side’s 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

But manager Craig Levein has revealed that early medical tests suggest the Gambian forward “appears to be OK”.

Sidibeh went down to the ground, lying on his back, after the full-time whistle in Paisley.

Medical staff from both clubs raced onto the pitch to treat him before he was stretchered down the tunnel.

Sidibeh was fully conscious by the time Levein spoke to him, giving the Perth boss cause for optimism that he’ll be fine.

Concerned players look on as Adama Sidibeh gets treatment on the pitch.
Concerned players look on as Adama Sidibeh gets treatment on the pitch. Image: SNS.

“He’s stable,” said Levein. “He collapsed.

“The doc said he had low blood pressure.

“He’s had lots of tests, he’s conscious and appears to be OK.

“He’s going to the local hospital for further tests just in case we missed something.

“He did get a knock on his head but was fine when the physio went on – there were no symptoms of problems.

“He stayed on the park.

“We had a chance pretty late on and maybe the keeper caught him.

“Maybe that led to him lying on the ground, I don’t know. We need to get further checks for peace of mind.”

Levein added: “I had gone up the tunnel.

“Gus (MacPherson) must have seen it from upstairs, he came down and said Adama had collapsed.

“I went back out. It’s a serious situation. But the good thing is he appears to be fine.

“The doc appeared confident the results would be the same.

“I had a chat with Adama. Anyone would get a fright.

“Most of us did.”

‘Consistently poor’

Meanwhile, Levein described Saints’ performance in their fourth defeat on the bounce as the poorest in his time in charge at McDiarmid Park.

Mikael Mandron scored one in each half and 2-0 was the least St Mirren deserved from the contest.

“We were consistently poor,” said Levein.

“I felt we played into St Mirren’s hands.

“We continually gave the ball away, made the wrong choices, put ourselves under pressure.

“I’ve spoken after other matches and never once really said we didn’t roll up our sleeves and get involved in a fight for second balls in particular.

“But St Mirren were better at that than us.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wasn't happy with his team's display in Paisley.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wasn’t happy with his team’s display in Paisley. Image: SNS.

“The type of game it was, it’s what we needed to be good at.

“I’m hoping it’s a one-off, these things happen.

“It’s a disappointing afternoon for sure.

“It didn’t get much better.

“We saw things, didn’t play it.

“I just think that’s as poor as we’ve been.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0.
St Mirren 2-0 St Johnstone: Perth side comprehensively beaten in Paisley again as losing…
Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein weighs up Ryan McGowan gamble against St Mirren
James Brown celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Dundee United. Image: SNS
James Brown lifts lid on St Johnstone exit as full-back targets 'something special' with…
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark reveals BROKEN LEG was price of rushing comeback
St Johnstone fans are eager for news on the proposed sale of the club. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: New owner, new money, new stadium - proposed St Johnstone sale spells…
Nicky Clark scored a stunning overhead kick goal for St Johnstone against St Mirren.
Top 5 Nicky Clark goals against St Mirren as St Johnstone striker takes Paisley…
Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson should both be back this season.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives promising update on injured duo
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal - and could…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark will benefit from building his fitness up in recent weeks.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confident 'best striker' Nicky Clark is ready for Premiership…
Dundee's Mo Sylla congratulates Scott Tiffoney after Dundee FC went 2-0 up. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping 'yo-yo club' tag - and Raith…

Conversation