St Mirren 2-0 St Johnstone: Perth side comprehensively beaten in Paisley again as losing run hits 4

St Johnstone were comprehensively beaten by St Mirren in Paisley for the second time this season.

On the last occasion, a 4-0 defeat cost Steven MacLean his job.

There will be no dramatic managerial news lines in the wake of this 2-0 loss.

But it was certainly an afternoon devoid of any positives.

Mikael Mandron again did the damage with a double, giving his team a thoroughly deserved win once more.

With Ryan McGowan injured and David Keltjens and Dare Olufunwa on the bench, Craig Levein opted to play Tony Gallacher at right wing-back.

He was one of three changes to the team that started against Rangers, with Nicky Clark and Kerr Smith the others to return.

The hosts were the team on the front foot for the vast majority of the first half.

A combination of their synchronised pressing and quick movement along with the Perth side’s sloppiness in possession meant that most of the football was played in the visitors’ territory.

Stephen Robinson’s frustration would have been that St Mirren only had a fifth minute Caolan Boyd-Munce 18-yard shot to show for it in the early stages.

And Dimitar Mitov dealt with that comfortably.

On 36 minutes though, the Buddies got their opening goal.

Mandron was afforded the freedom of Paisley to get a shot away from distance and after it took a slight deflection, the ball hit the post and went into the net off Mitov’s head.

The Bulgarian was called into action early in the second half when he produced a double save to deny Marcus Fraser and Mandron at the back post.

The game was effectively over just past the hour mark.

After Saints lost the ball in midfield, St Mirren were quick to turn them around and Mandron smashed a shot home from just inside the box within the blink of an eye.

They were lucky it wasn’t 3-0 on 72 minutes.

Kwon burst into the box and finished superbly but a foul was picked up by the VAR official and referee Grant Irvine disallowed the goal.

It wasn’t until the 87th minute that Saints came close to scoring – first with an Adama Sidibeh shot on the angle that was well saved by Zach Hemming and then Matt Smith’s effort from the rebound that was dragged wide.

After the final whistle there was a worrying few minutes after Sidibeh went to the ground while the Saints players were applauding their supporters.

After being treated by medical staff from both clubs he was stretchered down the tunnel.

St Johnstone player ratings

Mitov 6.5, Gallacher 6, Considine 6, Gordon 6, Clark 6, Carey 5.5 (Jaiyesimi, 63), Sidibeh 6.5, Robinson 6, M Smith 6, Phillips 5.5, K Smith 6 (Kucheriavyi, 76). Subs not used – Richards, May, Olufunwa, Sprangler, Kimpioka, Keltjens, C Smith.