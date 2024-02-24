St Mirren 2-0 St Johnstone: Perth side comprehensively beaten in Paisley again as losing run hits 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Mirren 2-0 St Johnstone: Perth side comprehensively beaten in Paisley again as losing run hits 4

Mikael Mandron scored both goals.

By Eric Nicolson
St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0.
St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone were comprehensively beaten by St Mirren in Paisley for the second time this season.

On the last occasion, a 4-0 defeat cost Steven MacLean his job.

There will be no dramatic managerial news lines in the wake of this 2-0 loss.

But it was certainly an afternoon devoid of any positives.

Mikael Mandron again did the damage with a double, giving his team a thoroughly deserved win once more.

With Ryan McGowan injured and David Keltjens and Dare Olufunwa on the bench, Craig Levein opted to play Tony Gallacher at right wing-back.

Tony Gallacher was back in the team.
Tony Gallacher was back in the team. Image: SNS.

He was one of three changes to the team that started against Rangers, with Nicky Clark and Kerr Smith the others to return.

The hosts were the team on the front foot for the vast majority of the first half.

A combination of their synchronised pressing and quick movement along with the Perth side’s sloppiness in possession meant that most of the football was played in the visitors’ territory.

Stephen Robinson’s frustration would have been that St Mirren only had a fifth minute Caolan Boyd-Munce 18-yard shot to show for it in the early stages.

And Dimitar Mitov dealt with that comfortably.

On 36 minutes though, the Buddies got their opening goal.

Mandron was afforded the freedom of Paisley to get a shot away from distance and after it took a slight deflection, the ball hit the post and went into the net off Mitov’s head.

Mikael Mandron scores his first goal. Image: SNS.

The Bulgarian was called into action early in the second half when he produced a double save to deny Marcus Fraser and Mandron at the back post.

The game was effectively over just past the hour mark.

After Saints lost the ball in midfield, St Mirren were quick to turn them around and Mandron smashed a shot home from just inside the box within the blink of an eye.

They were lucky it wasn’t 3-0 on 72 minutes.

Kwon burst into the box and finished superbly but a foul was picked up by the VAR official and referee Grant Irvine disallowed the goal.

It wasn’t until the 87th minute that Saints came close to scoring – first with an Adama Sidibeh shot on the angle that was well saved by Zach Hemming and then Matt Smith’s effort from the rebound that was dragged wide.

After the final whistle there was a worrying few minutes after Sidibeh went to the ground while the Saints players were applauding their supporters.

After being treated by medical staff from both clubs he was stretchered down the tunnel.

St Johnstone player ratings

Mitov 6.5, Gallacher 6, Considine 6, Gordon 6, Clark 6, Carey 5.5 (Jaiyesimi, 63), Sidibeh 6.5, Robinson 6, M Smith 6, Phillips 5.5, K Smith 6 (Kucheriavyi, 76). Subs not used – Richards, May, Olufunwa, Sprangler, Kimpioka, Keltjens, C Smith.

More from St Johnstone FC

Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein weighs up Ryan McGowan gamble against St Mirren
James Brown celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Dundee United. Image: SNS
James Brown lifts lid on St Johnstone exit as full-back targets 'something special' with…
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark reveals BROKEN LEG was price of rushing comeback
St Johnstone fans are eager for news on the proposed sale of the club. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: New owner, new money, new stadium - proposed St Johnstone sale spells…
Nicky Clark scored a stunning overhead kick goal for St Johnstone against St Mirren.
Top 5 Nicky Clark goals against St Mirren as St Johnstone striker takes Paisley…
Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson should both be back this season.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives promising update on injured duo
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal - and could…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark will benefit from building his fitness up in recent weeks.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confident 'best striker' Nicky Clark is ready for Premiership…
Dundee's Mo Sylla congratulates Scott Tiffoney after Dundee FC went 2-0 up. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping 'yo-yo club' tag - and Raith…
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh will soon be scoring goals, according to Craig Levein. Image: Shutterstock
St Johnstone boss reveals priceless Adama Sidibeh trait that means goals are 'just a…

Conversation