Hibs 2-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as off-colour Dark Blues taste defeat

The Hibees ran out deserved winners with Myziane Maolida grabbing a late winner.

By George Cran
Hibs frontman Dylan Vente opens the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS
Hibs frontman Dylan Vente opens the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS

Hibs moved to within two points of Dundee in the race for the top six after a 2-1 victory at Easter Road.

The Edinburgh side dominated much of the contest with Myziane Maolida’s individual goal on 81 minutes earning the win.

That was after Dylan Vente’s penalty had given them the lead on 35 minutes after a Trevor Carson error.

The Dark Blues were off-colour for much for the contest but sparked into life with Luke McCowan’s equaliser on 78 minutes.

However, that joy lasted just three minutes before Maolida broke away to take the points.

First half

Tony Docherty stuck with the XI that defeated Ross County last time out, Owen Beck shaking off the groin issue that saw him limp off during the 2-0 win.

Owen Beck challenges Martin Boyle. Image: SNS
Owen Beck challenges Martin Boyle. Image: SNS

The only change in the matchday squad saw Michael Mellon return to the bench in place of Zach Robinson.

The opening 45 was very much a mixed one for Trevor Carson – a string of saves spoiled by huge error for the penalty decision.

He’d denied Will Fish twice already from corners before another was sent into the area on 34 minutes.

Trevor Carson made a string of saves. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson made a string of saves. Image: SNS

Carson looked certain to claim the ball under little pressure but spilled it and, in attempting to rescue the situation, crashed into Emiliano Marcondes for a certain penalty kick.

Dylan Vente sent the goalie the wrong way. For the rest of the half it was all Hibs and, but for more Carson saves, Dundee would have been further behind.

Second half

Half-time had been welcome respite for the Dark Blues and Docherty made full use of the chance to change his team.

He sent on Ricki Lamie, fresh from signing a pre-contract, and Michael Mellon for Scott Tiffoney and Dara Costelloe, changing from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2.

But Hibs kept coming with Carson at his best to push a fierce Boyle effort wide.

Luke McCowan celebrates his equaliser. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates his equaliser. Image: SNS

On 56 minutes, the home side thought they’d doubled their as Vente turned in a Boyle cross. However, VAR came to the rescue for Dundee and the goal was ruled out.

Docherty sent on subs to inject some life into the performance but it took until the 70th minute to register their first shot on goal – Mellon sending an effort just wide.

And on 73 minutes Curtis Main put the ball into the net only for offside to rule it out.

Maolida wins it for Hibs. Image: SNS
Maolida wins it for Hibs. Image: SNS

The Dark Blues were showing signs of life and grabbed the equaliser on 78 minutes.

McCowan found space on the edge of the area and found the corner for his sixth of the season.

Just as an unlikely turnaround looked on the cards, Hibs raced off on the counter attack.

Maolida turned Shaughnessy inside and out before putting his side back in front just three minutes after the equaliser.

The Dark Blues pushed for another equaliser but Hibs ran out deserved winners in the end as they moved to within two points of Dundee.

Player Ratings

Hibs: Marshall, Miller, Fish, Vente (Le Fondre 84), Boyle (Tavares 88), Newell, Maolida, Marcondes (Triantis 84), Obita, Moriah-Welsh (Amos 60), Bushiri (Hanlon 89).

Subs not used: Wollacott, Youan, Mayenda, Stevenson.

Dundee FC: Carson 6, McGhee 6, Shaughnessy 5, Donnelly 6, Beck 6, Sylla 6 (Boateng 66, 6), Cameron 5 (Mulligan 60, 6), McCowan 7, Costelloe 5 (Lamie 46, 6), Tiffoney 5 (Mellon 46, 6), Bakayoko 6 (Main 66, 6).

Subs not used: McCracken, Dodgson, Astley, Robertson.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 16,102

