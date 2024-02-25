PICTURES: Kirriemuir Tattie Day continues to grow

Kirriemuir Tattie Day continues to cultivate new interest after the success of the second annual event at the weekend.

Sustainable Kirriemuir and seed potato grower Potato House staged the busy day in the Town Hall on Saturday.

It brought together a range of experts and gave visitors the chance to get their hands on around 30 different varieties to either try or plant at home.

And tattie experts Andrew Skea and John Marshall were on hand to field a range of potato-related queries.

Chefs cooked up everything from Edzell Blues to Shetland Blacks.

There was also plenty other veg and lots of advice on offer.

A range of craft and play activities was also laid on for young spuds.

“Sustainable Kirriemuir are passionate about all aspects of local food, whether locally grown, processed locally, or sold through local shops and markets,” said a spokesperson.

“We want to build a more accessible and resilient food system where communities can come together to grow and eat more local food and celebrate the seasons.

“And individual actions can make a big difference.”

Photographer Mhairi Edwards popped in on Kirrie Tattie Day 2024.