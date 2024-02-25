PICTURES: Kirriemuir Tattie Day continues to grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Kirriemuir Tattie Day continues to grow

Sustainable Kirriemuir and Angus firm Potato House organised the second annual event to give visitors the chance to learn about - and try - a host of potato varieties.

Rowan Jack, 3, nibbles on a home grown carrot from his dad's stall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Kirriemuir Tattie Day continues to cultivate new interest after the success of the second annual event at the weekend.

Sustainable Kirriemuir and seed potato grower Potato House staged the busy day in the Town Hall on Saturday.

It brought together a range of experts and gave visitors the chance to get their hands on around 30 different varieties to either try or plant at home.

And tattie experts Andrew Skea and John Marshall were on hand to field a range of potato-related queries.

Chefs cooked up everything from Edzell Blues to Shetland Blacks.

There was also plenty other veg and lots of advice on offer.

A range of craft and play activities was also laid on for young spuds.

“Sustainable Kirriemuir are passionate about all aspects of local food, whether locally grown, processed locally, or sold through local shops and markets,” said a spokesperson.

“We want to build a more accessible and resilient food system where communities can come together to grow and eat more local food and celebrate the seasons.

“And individual actions can make a big difference.”

Photographer Mhairi Edwards popped in on Kirrie Tattie Day 2024.

Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Busy stalls in the Town Hall.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Five-year-old Leanna picks up a tattie to take home.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Plenty activity at Tattie Day.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Morag Skea, 13, and Amy Skea of Potato House serve customers.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Rory Stevenson, 11, of the 2nd Kirriemuir Scouts dishes up baked tatties to visitors.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Action for Nature volunteer Ann Warren and Fiona Cameron of Sustainable Kirriemuir at their stall.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Take your pick.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Bags of choice for visitors.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Choosing wisely.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024
Young grower Leanna, 5, selects her favourites for the garden.
Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2024.
Seed potatoes flew out the door.

 

 

