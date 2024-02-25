4 Dunfermline talking points as belief returns to Pars with first win in 10 games and the welcome return of key players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points as belief returns to Pars with first win in 10 games and the welcome return of key players

The Fifers enjoyed a badly-needed 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle on Friday night.

Xavier Benjamin stands arms outstretched in from of the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. fans after scoring a header against Partick Thistle.
Xavier Benjamin (left) celebrates after scoring to give Dunfermline a 3-1 lead against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline finally experienced the taste of victory on Friday night against Partick Thistle following a worrying nine-game sequence without a win.

A first success in almost three months came courtesy of a stirring comeback in the wake of Brian Graham’s 30th-minute opener for the Jags.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott scored for the second game running to restore parity before the break.

And the Pars eventually eased to a welcome three points that lifted them into seventh in the table – upgraded to sixth with Airdrie’s defeat on Saturday – with second-half strikes from Matty Todd and Xavier Benjamin.

Matty Todd celebrates scoring Dunfermline's second goal against Partick Thistle as he slides on his knees with his arms outstretched.
Matty Todd celebrates scoring Dunfermline’s second goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Belief restored?

Dunfermline had understandably looked low on confidence in recent weeks as their dire run of results showed little sign of ending.

Manager James McPake confessed after the game that he had feared the worst when Graham headed Thistle in front.

With the hosts on form and at home, it could have been another trying 90 minutes for the Pars after going behind.

But they rallied impressively and levelled with a Fagan-Walcott tap-in when Partick goalkeeper Ross Stewart pushed out a Josh Edwards drive uncertainly.

The Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players congratulate Malachi Fagan-Walcott following his equaliser against Partick Thistle.
The Dunfermline players congratulate Malachi Fagan-Walcott following his equaliser against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Todd’s second was sublime as he clipped in a wonderful finish after beating the offside trap to race onto Edwards’ long ball.

All of a sudden, the belief seemed to course through the East End Park outfit.

Passes hit their target, moves were built and chances created.

Benjamin’s header gave Dunfermline the kind of two-goal cushion they have rarely enjoyed in a difficult season.

The hope will be that the victory gives the squad a pick-me-up that ensures they build on the triumph.

A slice of luck

The home fans were irate at full-time at Firhill.

Upset with both linesmen and referee David Munro, they blamed the officials for the loss.

Graham was adamant he should have had a hat-trick, but was denied by two offside flags.

The first, against Jack McMillan, who then crossed for his striking team-mate, appeared borderline.

For the second, ruled out following a discussion between Munro and his stand-side assistant, Graham was definitely onside.

Brian Graham opened the scoring for Partick Thistle but claimed he was denied a hat-trick by poor decisions from the officials. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

It would have hauled the Jags back level at 2-2.

That the Thistle supporters, mistakenly, also thought Todd had strayed offside on his way to netting Dunfermline’s second goal only infuriated them further.

But, given the misfortune the Pars have suffered this season with injuries and within some games, surely they were due a slice of luck?

And who’s to say the Fifers would not have bounced back for a second time anyway given the way they came from behind in the first-half?

Reconnecting with the fans

Times have been hard for the Dunfermline support.

A 5-0 hammering at home from Morton was followed quickly by a 3-0 trouncing from Queen’s Park.

With another Fife derby defeat to rivals Raith Rovers in amongst a dismal run stretching all the way back to December 9, there was little reason for optimism.

The boos that have greeted recent performances have betrayed the growing swell of annoyance within the support.

Some had lost patience with boss McPake.

However, the Pars board have stayed firm, able to see just how tough things have been for the manager amidst an unprecedented injury list and some recruitment disappointments.

Xavier Benjamin runs towards the Dunfermline supporters after heading in the third goal for DAFC against Partick Thistle.
Xavier Benjamin (right) runs towards the Dunfermline supporters after heading in his side’s third goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

They were rewarded with Friday night’s improving display and with the result. It will hopefully allow the Fifers to now play unburdened of the worries over from where the elusive win will come.

That Fagan-Walcott and Benjamin both scored at Firhill was also a moment to savour for both, but particularly the latter, after they were prematurely written off by some following the horror show of the Morton embarrassment.

The way Benjamin celebrated wildly in front of the hardy travelling supporters was an indication of what his goal meant on a personal level.

And the connection between the players and the fans at the full-time whistle as both shared in the relief of victory hinted at a relationship hopefully on the mend.

Absentees returning will only make Pars stronger

The news Aaron Comrie looks set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury is undoubtedly a huge blow for Dunfermline.

They will be optimistic new loan signing Miles Welch-Hayes from Livingston can plug that gap, although Benjamin grew into an unfamiliar role on Friday night as time went on.

But the impact of the returning Matty Todd and Alex Jakubiak was significant.

Todd more so, since his magnificent second-half strike put the Pars 2-1 in front and sent the visitors on their way to a badly-needed win.

Matty Todd and Lewis McCann celebrate with the DAFC fans at full-time.
Matty Todd (left) and Lewis McCann celebrate with the Dunfermline fans at full-time. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Beyond his goal, the midfielder – who also struck the post with a header – added a boundless energy that has been missing in his absence.

The 22-year-old has been able to start just four league matches this season due to his injury problems; the latest a hamstring issue that has sidelined him for two months.

But with three goals in his last four outings, he is now incredibly joint-third top scorer for the Fifers in the Championship.

He has been sorely missed, for that goal threat and for his ability to cover the ground in both attack and defence.

Others to return soon?

Although Jakubiak has struggled in front of goal since joining Dunfermline in September, he also showed what the team had been missing in his cameo against Thistle.

All pace and bustling intent, the former Dundee striker added some experience and knowhow in the closing stages to help see the victory through.

And he was a whisker away from a fourth for Dunfermline with a late shot that was deflected just wide.

With others understood to be not too far behind Todd and Jakubiak in their bid for a return to fitness, McPake’s options could be notably strengthened at just the right time in the coming weeks.

More from Football

After their weekend Paisley woe it will be Aberdeen up next for St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Echoes of October, FOURTEEN wing-backs this season and Neil…
Jordan Tillson heads home his first goal for Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: Analysing major Tannadice tweaks as Jim Goodwin insists Jack…
Hibs grabbed a big win over Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from Hibs disappointment - including Trevor Carson, tickets and Luke…
Adama Sidibeh is stretchered off.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh 'appears to be OK' after collapsing following St Mirren…
Tony Docherty looks on at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hibs defeat as he refuses to criticise Trevor…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin sets Dundee United target as Tannadice boss hails young duo and offers…
Hibs frontman Dylan Vente opens the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS
Hibs 2-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as off-colour Dark Blues taste defeat
St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0.
St Mirren 2-0 St Johnstone: Perth side comprehensively beaten in Paisley again as losing…
Dundee United players celebrate going 2-1 up against Queen's Park
Dundee United 3-1 Queen's Park: Jim Goodwin rings the changes as Tangerines see off…
Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
Dundee United must 'be brave' at Tannadice as Kevin Holt discusses pressure