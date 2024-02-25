I haven’t read full damning schools violence report, says Fife SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I haven’t read full damning schools violence report, says Fife SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth

A damning survey showed more than a third of teachers in one local council area had been physically attacked by pupils in class.

By Justin Bowie
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Wullie Marr.
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Wullie Marr.

Fife SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth admitted she has not bothered reading a damning report on violence in schools in full.

The Glenrothes MSP dismissed the concerning findings from an EIS union survey in Aberdeen as a matter for the local council to deal with.

On Tuesday, the BBC reported more than a third of teachers in the city said they had been physically attacked by a pupil in class.

Almost half of teachers who responded said they saw violent behaviour from children in schools every day.

But when questioned about the survey on The Sunday Show, Ms Gilruth said: “I haven’t looked at the specifics of the EIS’ report from Aberdeen.

“I don’t oversee education locally. That’s a matter for the local authority.”

She added: “Scotland has 32 different council areas, so I don’t think it would be wise for me to predicate Scotland’s national approach on one local survey.”

Fife violence crisis

But Fife also has a huge problem when it comes to violence in classrooms.

In November, we reported there were almost 13,500 reported violent and aggressive incidents over the last six years.

The EIS say broken fingers, head injuries, and significant knee injuries have been reported to them.

Almost 50% of Fife teachers who responded to a survey last year said they had experienced physical abuse from pupils in the past year.

And more than half said they were considering leaving the profession due to aggression from schoolchildren.

The education secretary insisted it was important not to “demonise” children, insisting most are well-behaved.

But Beeb host Martin Geissler claimed the broadcaster had been “overwhelmed” with tales of “lawless classrooms” across Scotland.

Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Ms Gilruth’s interview with Mr Geissler was heavily criticised by rivals.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “Absolute car crash interview with JennyGilruth on BBC Scotland Sunday Politics on the epidemic of school violence highlighted by EIS.

“Clueless, out of touch, and devoid of solutions.”

