Fife teachers suffer catalogue of injuries in violent classroom incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife teachers suffer catalogue of injuries in violent classroom incidents

The EIS teaching union says broken fingers, head injuries and significant knee injuries have been reported.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Fife school violence
Violence in classrooms has become more common, according to the EIS teaching union.

Teachers in Fife have suffered a catalogue of injuries at the hands of pupils.

Broken fingers, significant knee injuries, head injuries and even stitches have been reported as a result of violence and aggression in classrooms.

Fife EIS secretary Jane McKeown said many teachers are in permanent “fight or flight” mode, which is impacting on their mental health.

Pupils are also fighting among themselves.

Her comments follow a survey by the teaching union which found 71% of Fife teachers say they experience daily violence.

Ms McKeown said: “I’ve been supporting teachers with broken fingers and people who have been tripped and had significant knee injuries as a result.

“Some have had things thrown at their head and required stiches.

“However, for most of the people I deal with, the emotional effect on them is the most serious.”

Problem has grown significantly

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley visited Fife this week after the survey results were published.

The EIS findings align with Scottish Government research which was released on Tuesday.

It found 67% of teachers had experienced verbal abuse and 43% reported physical aggression between pupils in the previous week.

EIS Scotland general secretary Andrea Bradley was in Fife to discuss school violence.

And most teachers said the problem had grown significantly over the last few years.

Ms Bradley said: “We know many teachers have suffered physical injuries and that has resulted in the hospitalisation.

“We know some have had to be absent from work in order to recover.”

She praised Fife Council on its approach to tackling the issue but said more needs to be done.

Fife Council working with union to address school violence

Ms Bradley said: “It seems Fife has already made some positive inroads towards addressing incidents of violent, aggressive and distressed behaviour in schools.

“It’s really heartening the council is collaborating well with the local EIS association.

“And we’re working jointly to acknowledge the issues that are there and work out solutions.

“But I think there was probably mutual agreement that local authorities – including Fife – need to see more money from the Scottish Government in order to properly resource education services.”

Reasons for an increase in classroom violence are put down to poverty and a mental health crisis among young people.

Ms Bradley said many young people are living in deprivation and going to school hungry.

More from Fife

Burger King at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership in Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy Burger King set to open with 1,000-burger giveaway
Violence in classrooms has become more common, according to the EIS teaching union.
Fife chocolatier to host tasting sessions and workshops in new base
St Andrews University graduate Israa, right, has appealed for help to get her family out of Gaza
Dundee mum’s fight to get sick daughter, 5, out of Gaza
Violence in classrooms has become more common, according to the EIS teaching union.
Fife massage therapist who sexually assaulted client loses job, home and wife
The noise on Kirkcaldy Esplanade was incredible in 2013 as the cars all revved in tribute to Paul Walker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
When death of Paul Walker brought the Fast and the Furious to Kirkcaldy
Violence in classrooms has become more common, according to the EIS teaching union.
Cupar Golf Club announces new catering franchise with nod to club's 168-year history
St Andrews University.
St Andrews University rector agrees to enter mediation amid row over Israel 'genocide' claim
Violence in classrooms has become more common, according to the EIS teaching union.
St Andrews University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
Greener Kirkcaldy urges Fife pensioners to donate winter fuel payments to help with cost of living
Well-off Fife pensioners urged to consider donating winter fuel payment to help poorer families…
Violence in classrooms has become more common, according to the EIS teaching union.
Fife juror found in contempt of court after personal inquiries collapse trial