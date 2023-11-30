This Morning host raves about ‘magical’ St Andrews as ITV show launches from Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

This Morning host raves about ‘magical’ St Andrews as ITV show launches from Fife town

A bagpiper played from the Old Course on Thursday in celebration of St Andrew's Day.

By Ben MacDonald
Louise Marshall pipes beside the Swilcan Bridge
Piper Louise Marshall opened This Morning with a performance in St Andrews. Image: This Morning/ITV/X

This Morning host Craig Doyle raved about “magical” St Andrews after the ITV show launched live from the Fife town on Thursday.

Louise Marshall kicked off the show by playing The Green Hills of Tyrol beside the Swilcan Bridge to mark St Andrew’s Day.

Doyle and fellow presenter Alison Hammond applauded the piper, calling her performance “gorgeous” and “a lovely way to start the show”.

Randomly, Doyle then proceeded to wish everyone a happy St Patrick’s Day in Irish Gaelic – saying the Irish and Scottish shared lots of similarities.

An impressed Hammond said: “I don’t know what it is with bagpipes but I find it very soothing, very relaxing. Just lovely.”

Doyle said: “They’re mystical, particularly in a place like that.

St Andrews bagpipe performance ‘great way to start the show’

“It’s the birthplace of golf, set in a magical place right by the sea.

“I have many memories there. What a great way to start the show.”

Viewers praised the Scottish start to the show, with one saying: “Love it.”

Others praised Doyle’s presenting style.

Louise, from Edinburgh, describes herself as the “resident bagpiper” on This Morning, having appeared on the show several times before.

She has also performed for the Royal Family and other famous faces.

Louise next to the Swilcan Bridge. Image: This Morning/ITV

St Andrews featured on This Morning earlier this year.

Back in August, Andi Peters expressed his shock at seeing the revealing dress famously worn by Kate Middleton at a St Andrews University fashion show for the first time.

The famous moment came up during a discussion with Gyles Brandreth about the new season of Netflix drama The Crown.

More from TV & Film

Dean Sullivan died aged 68 following a ‘short illness’ (Ian West/PA)
Brookside star Dean Sullivan remembered as ‘soap icon’ following his death
Grace Dent has left I’m A Celebrity on medical grounds (ITV/PA)
Grace Dent ‘overwhelmingly sad’ after leaving I’m A Celebrity early
Married To The Game will launch on Prime Video in 2024 (Jacob King)
Prime Video given ‘rare access’ for new docu-series following footballers’ wives
Actor and director Dean Sullivan, who starred in Brookside, has died at the age of 68, it has been announced (PA)
Brookside star Dean Sullivan dies aged 68
Sir Lenny Henry has teamed up with the Film And TV Charity (Ian West/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry: Actors’ strikes have made life incredibly tough for UK workers
Eilish McColgan
Big Interview: Why Dundee star Eilish McColgan wants to give young athletes a chance…
James Bluemel with his RSGS honorary fellowship awarded in Perth. mage: RSGS
'Huge privilege' for acclaimed director James Bluemel to receive RSGS honorary fellowship in Perth
Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity …. Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears is doing fine after I’m A Celeb exit, says Ant and…
Thirty-five-year-old Clark has presented various segments of the programme over the years (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark and Emma Willis to co-host next week’s run of This Morning
Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity …. Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears leaves I’m A Celebrity early on ‘medical grounds’

Conversation