This Morning host raves about ‘magical’ St Andrews as ITV show launches from Fife town

This Morning host Craig Doyle raved about “magical” St Andrews after the ITV show launched live from the Fife town on Thursday.

Louise Marshall kicked off the show by playing The Green Hills of Tyrol beside the Swilcan Bridge to mark St Andrew’s Day.

Doyle and fellow presenter Alison Hammond applauded the piper, calling her performance “gorgeous” and “a lovely way to start the show”.

Happy St Andrew's day! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Our resident bagpiper is live from St Andrews to open our show, but how will you be celebrating?#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Rj4jsbIIYC — This Morning 🎄 (@thismorning) November 30, 2023

Randomly, Doyle then proceeded to wish everyone a happy St Patrick’s Day in Irish Gaelic – saying the Irish and Scottish shared lots of similarities.

An impressed Hammond said: “I don’t know what it is with bagpipes but I find it very soothing, very relaxing. Just lovely.”

Doyle said: “They’re mystical, particularly in a place like that.

St Andrews bagpipe performance ‘great way to start the show’

“It’s the birthplace of golf, set in a magical place right by the sea.

“I have many memories there. What a great way to start the show.”

Viewers praised the Scottish start to the show, with one saying: “Love it.”

Others praised Doyle’s presenting style.

Louise, from Edinburgh, describes herself as the “resident bagpiper” on This Morning, having appeared on the show several times before.

She has also performed for the Royal Family and other famous faces.

St Andrews featured on This Morning earlier this year.

Back in August, Andi Peters expressed his shock at seeing the revealing dress famously worn by Kate Middleton at a St Andrews University fashion show for the first time.

The famous moment came up during a discussion with Gyles Brandreth about the new season of Netflix drama The Crown.