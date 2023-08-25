This Morning host Andi Peters in shock at Kate Middleton’s revealing St Andrews fashion show dress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

This Morning host Andi Peters in shock at Kate Middleton’s revealing St Andrews fashion show dress

The presenter was discussing the new series of The Crown with Rochelle Humes and Gyles Brandreth.

By Ben MacDonald
Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes discussed Kate Middleton's famous St Andrews dress on This Morning
Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes discussed Kate Middleton's famous St Andrews dress on This Morning.

This Morning host Andi Peters has expressed his shock at seeing the revealing dress famously worn by Kate Middleton at a St Andrews fashion show for the first time.

The presenter and co-host Rochelle Humes were joined by Gyles Brandreth on Friday’s show to discuss the upcoming series of The Crown.

Scenes for the Netflix hit were filmed in St Andrews, where the future Princess of Wales met Prince William.

Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy who play William and Kate in The Crown on location in St Andrews.

During the Morning View segment of the show, Brandreth – who is currently appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe – told how he had visited the Fife town.

He said: “This week I’ve been on a trip down memory lane. I took the train and visited the Northpoint Cafe.

“You can go to the cafe and you can sit at the very table where they apparently looked lovingly into each other’s eyes for the first time.”

He added: “The Crown is now recreating all this magic. How they got all this into their heads, I don’t know. But I imagine it will make a very entertaining episode.”

The hosts then discussed how Kate had famously caught Prince William’s eye when wearing the see-through dress at a charity fashion show in St Andrews in 2002.

Peters told the audience the dress had later sold for £78,000.

‘Oh my goodness’: Andi Peters’ shock at Kate Middleton’s St Andrews dress

But the presenter was taken aback when the image was shown on screen, revealing: “I have to say that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that picture. Oh my goodness.”

Humes replied: “When they got together that picture was everywhere.

“Everyone knew that he was royal and he was meeting this girl who he was obviously at (university) with. It was huge.”

Kate Middleton in her famous see-through dress at a St Andrews fashion show
The famous dress worn by Kate at a St Andrews fashion show.

Peters then joked: “One of our producers is saying that The Crown is moving so fast with its episodes, would Meghan (Markle) want to appear as herself? She’s an actress.”

Brandreth, 75, is a Fringe favourite.

During the festival last year, he thanked NHS Fife staff last year after he broke his arm falling on a pavement in Anstruther.

The Crown is one of several Netflix shows or films where Tayside and Fife have played a starring role.

Conversation