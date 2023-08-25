This Morning host Andi Peters in shock at Kate Middleton’s revealing St Andrews fashion show dress

This Morning host Andi Peters has expressed his shock at seeing the revealing dress famously worn by Kate Middleton at a St Andrews fashion show for the first time.

The presenter and co-host Rochelle Humes were joined by Gyles Brandreth on Friday’s show to discuss the upcoming series of The Crown.

Scenes for the Netflix hit were filmed in St Andrews, where the future Princess of Wales met Prince William.

During the Morning View segment of the show, Brandreth – who is currently appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe – told how he had visited the Fife town.

He said: “This week I’ve been on a trip down memory lane. I took the train and visited the Northpoint Cafe.

“You can go to the cafe and you can sit at the very table where they apparently looked lovingly into each other’s eyes for the first time.”

Here’s a snap I took in St Andrew’s this week. It may feature in this morning’s ⁦@thismorning⁩ Morning View at 10.00

am … Let’s see. pic.twitter.com/7ykKTEgJXI — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) August 25, 2023

He added: “The Crown is now recreating all this magic. How they got all this into their heads, I don’t know. But I imagine it will make a very entertaining episode.”

The hosts then discussed how Kate had famously caught Prince William’s eye when wearing the see-through dress at a charity fashion show in St Andrews in 2002.

Peters told the audience the dress had later sold for £78,000.

‘Oh my goodness’: Andi Peters’ shock at Kate Middleton’s St Andrews dress

But the presenter was taken aback when the image was shown on screen, revealing: “I have to say that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that picture. Oh my goodness.”

Humes replied: “When they got together that picture was everywhere.

“Everyone knew that he was royal and he was meeting this girl who he was obviously at (university) with. It was huge.”

Peters then joked: “One of our producers is saying that The Crown is moving so fast with its episodes, would Meghan (Markle) want to appear as herself? She’s an actress.”

Brandreth, 75, is a Fringe favourite.

During the festival last year, he thanked NHS Fife staff last year after he broke his arm falling on a pavement in Anstruther.

The Crown is one of several Netflix shows or films where Tayside and Fife have played a starring role.