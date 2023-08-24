9 Netflix hits where Tayside and Fife play a starring role

With a host of content at their fingertips, Netflix viewers can take themselves to any part of the world at the click of a button.

But people across the globe can also get a glimpse of Tayside and Fife – whether it be the picturesque scenery, dramatic events or world-class actors.

The region features in a number of releases on the streaming platform.

After Tyson Fury’s new documentary series included a visit to Gleneagles, we take a look at the shows and films that take viewers deeper into Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife – starting with the boxer’s show.

1 – At Home With The Furys

The new documentary follows heavyweight champion Fury as he debates retiring from the ring alongside his family.

In the third episode, the 35-year-old treats wife Paris to a trip to Gleneagles, as well as showing her the Perthshire scenery on a romantic boat ride.

On the show, he claims to have had a huge row with Chris Tarrant during his last visit to the hotel, something the former quiz show host has since disputed.

2 – Outlaw King

The 2018 movie is based on Robert the Bruce’s rebellion against the English.

Chris Pine stars as the future King of Scots, featuring alongside Hollywood heavyweights Florence Pugh and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

In the film, Robert the Bruce travels to Scone to be named King of Scots.

Although Scone was not used as a filming location, some scenes were shot at Dunfermline Abbey, which was used to imitate Westminster Abbey.

3 – The Crown

In March, filming took place across St Andrews for the upcoming season of The Crown – based on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Starring Imelda Staunton as the late monarch, filming centred on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s time as university students in the Fife town.

The sixth and final season is set to be released at the end of the year.

4 – Still Game

The comedy classic first aired on the BBC but episodes can now be enjoyed on Netflix.

In one episode, Jack and Victor recall the time former soldier Eric claimed to have bumped into Frank Sinatra in Dundee’s Phoenix Bar.

Although the show makes out that the story is a load of nonsense, author Brian King has refused to rule out the possibility of the legendary crooner visiting the bar before a show at the Caird Hall.

5 – When Missing Turns to Murder, Ross Taggart

The docuseries focuses on cases where missing person investigations ended in tragedy.

The second series features the case of Dunfermline’s Ross Taggart, who killed his mum Carol and hid her body beneath a caravan.

The Courier identified five clues that helped police snare the killer, who claimed his mum had left after an argument and never returned.

6 – When Missing Turns to Murder, Adam Alexander

The final episode from the second series returns to these parts to focus on the disappearance and death of 38-year old trucker Adam Alexander, who went missing from his Errol home in 1999.

Years later, Scone businessman Thomas Pryde admitted killing Mr Alexander following a drunken confession on holiday.

The show tells how Mr Alexander’s mother refuses to believe that human remains later found near Errol belonged to her son, and she continues to look for him to this day.

7 – The Witcher: Blood Origin

Although the video game adaptation was filmed south of the border, two former Perth Youth Theatre pupils star in the same episode of the show.

Aron Dochard appears as Grella the Greasy Elf while Ronan Doyle, originally from Fife, plays Atta.

Both actors returned to their old theatre school earlier this year.

8 – Full Swing

The fly-on-the-wall documentary series followed some of the biggest names in golf during the 2022 season – looking to emulate the success of Formula 1 series Drive to Survive.

Full Swing focused on a different player or group of players in each episode, including the controversial creation of LIV Golf.

The final episode of the series focuses on The Open Championship at St Andrews.

9 – Inside the Mind of a Cat

Last year, a pair of Fife cats featured in a documentary focusing on the relationship between feline and human.

Vesper and Friar John Claw, who live at Lindores Abbey Distillery in Newburgh, are seen wandering the distillery halls to chase mice away from the whisky production line in the show.

The film helped an Instagram account for the cats attract tens of thousands of followers.

There’s a lot of Alan Cumming…

Alan Cumming, who was born in Aberfeldy and raised in Carnoustie, is one of the region’s biggest stars – and unsurprisingly features in a number of productions available on Netflix.

He plays Alexis in Burlesque, starring alongside Cher and Christina Aguilera. He also narrates a documentary about Orson Welles, titled They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead.

His vocal talents can also be heard in two Smurfs films, Show Dogs and My Father’s Dragon.

Cumming recently returned to his birthplace to meet staff and guests at The Birks Cinema.

What TV shows and films on other services star Tayside and Fife?

A host of other streaming services feature Tayside and Fife.

Anyone with a Now TV subscription can see Dundee featuring in a couple of dramas filmed in the city.

Most famously, an episode of Succession was filmed at the V&A along with Gleneagles.

The series’ most prominent Dundee link is actor Brian Cox, who plays key character Logan Roy.

Also featuring on Now Tv is the Martin Compston-led drama Traces, which was set in Dundee and had several scenes filmed in the city.

Co-created and written by Val McDermid, the show focuses on three forensic professionals uncovering a murder case.

Although no longer on Amazon Prime, fans of Outlander can still watch every episode if they create a profile with Lionsgate+.

The historical drama has been filmed across Fife, with Culross, Aberdour and Dysart all locations seen in the show.