Inside Tyson Fury’s latest Tayside trip for hit Netflix show – and why it sparked row with TV star

Heavyweight king Tyson Fury and wife Paris enjoy a Gleneagles getaway in an episode of their new Netflix series.

But in a bizarre TV twist, the third instalment of At Home With The Furys has riled Who Wants to be a Millionaire? legend Chris Tarrant.

Viewers see the 35-year-old boxing idol and Paris weighing up whether or not to take a trip abroad before Fury says: “What’s the big f***ing hotel called in Scotland?

“Gleneagles. I had a big row with Chris Tarrant last time I was there.”

‘This is rubbish’

But Tarrant, 76, insists the incident did not happen.

He told the Daily Mail: “It is complete nonsense! I’ve never even met him.

“My wife and I got into a crowded lift with Tyson in it. We didn’t even speak and I got out at the next floor.

“There was no row; not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again. So I’ve still never met him.

“He is one of the greatest boxers I’ve ever seen, why on earth would I have a row with him? This is rubbish.”

‘Welcome to Scotland’

The nine-part series follows dad-of-six Fury as he adjusts to his retirement from boxing, which lasted just eight months.

Before heading to Gleneagles from his £1.7m Morecambe mansion, Fury says he “can’t be bothered” going and adds: “I’ve got a lot of stuff on, it’ll be very busy.”

But The Gypsy King is in good spirits as he arrives at the luxury Perthshire hotel – where he has holidayed in the past with brother Tommy – and says he is taking Paris “back to her Scottish roots”.

He jokes: “Baby number seven might be put in the oven on this trip.”

And Fury – who is later filmed out running and enjoying a boat trip with Paris – adds: “Welcome to Scotland, Paris. Let’s see how much whisky you can drink!”

In 2019, he took an impromptu dip in the chilly water at City Quay after working out at the Apex Hotel ahead of an event in Dundee.