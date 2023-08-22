Inside Tyson Fury’s latest Tayside trip for hit Netflix show – and why it sparked row with TV star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Tyson Fury’s latest Tayside trip for hit Netflix show – and why it sparked row with TV star

The series follows dad-of-six Fury as he adjusts to his retirement from boxing, which lasted just eight months.

By Ben MacDonald
Tyson Fury and wife Paris arrive at Gleneagles. Image: Netflix.
Tyson Fury and wife Paris arrive at Gleneagles. Image: Netflix.

Heavyweight king Tyson Fury and wife Paris enjoy a Gleneagles getaway in an episode of their new Netflix series.

But in a bizarre TV twist, the third instalment of At Home With The Furys has riled Who Wants to be a Millionaire? legend Chris Tarrant.

Viewers see the 35-year-old boxing idol and Paris weighing up whether or not to take a trip abroad before Fury says: “What’s the big f***ing hotel called in Scotland?

“Gleneagles. I had a big row with Chris Tarrant last time I was there.”

‘This is rubbish’

But Tarrant, 76, insists the incident did not happen.

He told the Daily Mail: “It is complete nonsense! I’ve never even met him.

“My wife and I got into a crowded lift with Tyson in it. We didn’t even speak and I got out at the next floor.

Tyson Fury claims to have argued with Chris Tarrant at Gleneagles
Boxing star Tyson Fury has claimed that he once had a heated row with Chris Tarrant during a stay at Gleneagles. Image: John Walton/PA Wire/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There was no row; not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again. So I’ve still never met him.

“He is one of the greatest boxers I’ve ever seen, why on earth would I have a row with him? This is rubbish.”

‘Welcome to Scotland’

The nine-part series follows dad-of-six Fury as he adjusts to his retirement from boxing, which lasted just eight months.

Before heading to Gleneagles from his £1.7m Morecambe mansion, Fury says he “can’t be bothered” going and adds: “I’ve got a lot of stuff on, it’ll be very busy.”

Tyson Fury and wife Paris enjoy boat trip during Gleneagles stay. Image: Netflix.

But The Gypsy King is in good spirits as he arrives at the luxury Perthshire hotel – where he has holidayed in the past with brother Tommy – and says he is taking Paris “back to her Scottish roots”.

He jokes: “Baby number seven might be put in the oven on this trip.”

And Fury – who is later filmed out running and enjoying a boat trip with Paris – adds: “Welcome to Scotland, Paris. Let’s see how much whisky you can drink!”

In 2019, he took an impromptu dip in the chilly water at City Quay after working out at the Apex Hotel ahead of an event in Dundee.

Conversation