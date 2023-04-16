Courts Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in Perthshire The Courier looks back at the high profile missing person case which became a notorious murder probe. Adam Alexander (left) was killed and had his body hidden by Thomas Pryde (right). By Crime and Courts Team Share Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in Perthshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4265011/adam-alexander-5-key-questions/ Copy Link [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]