Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series

By Stuart MacDonald
February 13 2023, 12.38pm Updated: February 13 2023, 2.03pm
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.

The murder of a Fife mum strangled to death by her own son is to feature in a new Netflix documentary.

Carol-Anne Taggart, 54, was killed by Ross Taggart who then concealed her body underneath a caravan.

Taggart, 39, attacked his mother at the home they shared in Dunfermline before sparking a missing person inquiry by claiming to police she had stormed out of the house following a row.

He was jailed for a minimum of 18 years at the High Court in Edinburgh after being found guilty of the December 2014 murder.

‘Highly emotional series’

The case will be the subject of an hour-long episode in the new series of When Missing Turns to Murder, which will air on Netflix later this year.

In her will, Carole-Anne made Taggart executor of her estate and bequeathed the bulk of her £500,000 fortune to him.

Whilst Taggart cannot profit from his mum’s death as a result of his murder conviction, he has refused to resign as an executor of and retains complete control over all decisions relating to the estate.

The Netflix show will include an interview with Carol-Anne’s daughter Lorraine Bristow, 34, who has been campaigning to have the law changed so murderers cannot act as executors of their victims’ estates.

Murderer Ross Taggart.

When Missing Turns to Murder is described as a “powerful, forensic and highly emotional series that reveals what happens in a police investigation and to the family at its heart when a loved one goes missing and then they get the worst possible news.”

Miles Jarvis, founding partner at programme makers Phoenix Television, said: “Viewer feedback from season one of When Missing Turns to Murder was hugely supportive of the families who take part.

“It’s an honour and huge responsibility to have the opportunity and trust to tell the stories of these ten new families and the police officers who worked with them.

“The contributors we work with take part to help stop such horrors happening again. In this series, their brave testimony highlights issues including coercive behaviour, domestic violence and relocation of paedophiles in communities.”

Ross Taggart and Carol Anne Taggart.

Within hours of killing his mother, Taggart went to the home of a woman in Dunfermline seeking sex after connecting on a dating website.

He then had a night out in Edinburgh using his mother’s credit card and pawned her jewellery, claiming it had been left to him.

Police found Carol-Anne’s body wrapped in bedding and trussed in twine under a caravan at Pettycur Bay, Fife, in January, 2015.

The 10-part series of When Missing Turns to Murder will be available on Netflix on April 19.

The disappearance and death of Perthshire man Adam Alexander – whose former business partner Thomas Pryde later admitting killing him in a fight – will also feature.

Pryde was jailed for 10 years for culpable homicide, despite there being no body.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Minute's silence at Dumfries Fire Station, in memory of Barry Martin. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service /PA Wire.
Barry Martin: Firefighters across UK hold minute’s silence for Fifer who died after Jenners…
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
Windmill Road Kirkcaldy adjacent to Dysart Cemetery. Image: Google Street View
Busy Kirkcaldy road to be shut for two weeks
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
Hutchison's vile crimes were committed using the Kik messenger platform. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife pervert shared spycam images with paedophile ring
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
The protest follows weeks of strike action. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Workers at Leven whisky plant protest over pay
Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
the residents affected by the failed Newburgh street lights
Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail

Most Read

1
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
2
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
3
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
4
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
5
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
6
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
7
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
8
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
9
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented