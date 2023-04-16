Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in

Residents have raised "serious concerns" about the state of the old Eastern Primary School building.

By Ben MacDonald
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson

Owners of luxury flats in a former Broughty Ferry school say water is pouring into their apartments just six years after they moved in.

The former Eastern Primary School on Whinny Brae was transformed into 27 flats in late 2016.

Several of the one and two-bedroom apartments sold for more than £200,000 each.

Now, some residents have reported water pouring into their properties and rotting timber in the A-listed building – which closed as a school in 2011.

The Eastern Residences owners are now applying for listed building consent for repairs.

‘Serious concerns’ over state of Eastern building

A statement lodged with Dundee City Council by James F Stephen Architects, on behalf of the owners, said: “Following the conversion works, serious concerns have arisen regarding the condition of the building fabric, principally related to serious issues of water ingress/penetration and timber rot/decay reported by several of the apartment owners.”

It says making the repairs will “preserve the historic original architectural features of the building”.

Contacted by The Courier, a spokesperson for the owners said it was a “private matter”.

Work on the building was completed in 2016. Image: DC Thomson

John Watson, planning secretary for Broughty Ferry Community Council – which supported the original conversion – told The Courier: “It’s a sad state of circumstances for the owners.

“You can’t be critical of the original developers, however the standard of any work should have been sufficient.

“It seems that any comeback in regards to repairs seem to be put into the arms of the residents.

“It is very fortunate that the owners are able to get together to sort out the damage to the building.”

Inside one of the new flats after their completion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The building retained several original features. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Tor Homes bought the old Eastern building for £600,000 in 2013 and plans for its conversion were approved in 2014.

The project hit a snag the following year when original contractor Muirfield fell into administration, with Hadden Construction taking over.

In October 2015 the Evening Telegraph reported that nearly two-thirds of the flats had been sold in the early release stage, before work was completed in December the following year.

Tor then collapsed into administration in 2017.

Asked about the need for repairs, Hadden said all work it carried out was “in accordance with the consultants’ drawings and specifications”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside's hills
Dave Ramsay alongside Fiona Corner of Alzheimer Scotland.
Fife man's mission to raise £21k to fund a 'dementia dog' in memory of…
Landward presenters Arlene Stuart, Cammy Wilson, Anne McAlpine, Rosie Morton, Shahbaz Majeed and Dougie Vipond.
Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward
CR0041786., Rebecca Baird Dundee, viewing of " oor Fierce Girls" film at DCA Dundee,picture shows; Eleana Soper. Sarah Anderson, Roisin Smith,Tamsyn,Ashley, Carla Malseed & Jenni Snell , wednesday 22nd March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee's Fierce Girls are fighting back against 'glamourized' toxic relationships with new short film
Ellie Twist is one of the hard-working volunteers. Image: Blair Dingwall/DCT Media.
VIDEO: Can Camperdown gardeners really feed Dundee for free? 
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
Manager Chris Nelson at the new Dundee Golf Centre at Ballumbie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range - 17 months after Storm Arwen…
Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
Ukrainian refugee Andrii Bondar at Campy Growers in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Adam Alexander (left) was killed and had his body hidden by Thomas Pryde (right).
Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in…
Derek Rutherford.
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston
Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]