Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in

Owners of luxury flats in a former Broughty Ferry school say water is pouring into their apartments just six years after they moved in.

The former Eastern Primary School on Whinny Brae was transformed into 27 flats in late 2016.

Several of the one and two-bedroom apartments sold for more than £200,000 each.

Now, some residents have reported water pouring into their properties and rotting timber in the A-listed building – which closed as a school in 2011.

The Eastern Residences owners are now applying for listed building consent for repairs.

‘Serious concerns’ over state of Eastern building

A statement lodged with Dundee City Council by James F Stephen Architects, on behalf of the owners, said: “Following the conversion works, serious concerns have arisen regarding the condition of the building fabric, principally related to serious issues of water ingress/penetration and timber rot/decay reported by several of the apartment owners.”

It says making the repairs will “preserve the historic original architectural features of the building”.

Contacted by The Courier, a spokesperson for the owners said it was a “private matter”.

John Watson, planning secretary for Broughty Ferry Community Council – which supported the original conversion – told The Courier: “It’s a sad state of circumstances for the owners.

“You can’t be critical of the original developers, however the standard of any work should have been sufficient.

“It seems that any comeback in regards to repairs seem to be put into the arms of the residents.

“It is very fortunate that the owners are able to get together to sort out the damage to the building.”

Tor Homes bought the old Eastern building for £600,000 in 2013 and plans for its conversion were approved in 2014.

The project hit a snag the following year when original contractor Muirfield fell into administration, with Hadden Construction taking over.

In October 2015 the Evening Telegraph reported that nearly two-thirds of the flats had been sold in the early release stage, before work was completed in December the following year.

Tor then collapsed into administration in 2017.

Asked about the need for repairs, Hadden said all work it carried out was “in accordance with the consultants’ drawings and specifications”.