Fife firm’s plan to become world’s largest gluten-free brewery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm’s plan to become world’s largest gluten-free brewery

The idea for CoelBrew came about via two old school friends who both suffer from gluten intolerance.

CoelBrew general manager Shona Gillespie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
CoelBrew general manager Shona Gillespie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

A new Fife gluten-free craft brewery has ambitious plans to make a big name for itself at home and abroad.

CoelBrew, based at Guardbridge near St Andrews, wants to become the world’s largest gluten-free brewery.

General manager Shona Gillespie feels there is an opportunity in the market for its product. It is already attracting global interest.

She said while breweries are diversifying, there is still not a mass market, gluten-free lager available in most places.

Gluten is a protein naturally found in some grains including wheat, barley and rye.

Unfortunately, it can cause serious side effects in some people, whose body senses it as a toxin – causing immune cells to overreact and attack.

Shona said CoelBrew’s current focus is on launching its flagship lager to market.

The first commercial batch of Stomp was brewed earlier this month.

Early-bird sales will be limited to only 2,500 cans, but the goal is to produce 400,000 cans in the first year.

The firm also hopes to more than double its staff, from four to 10 people.

How CoelBrew was born

Shona said the idea for CoelBrew came about via two old school friends.

Ryan Bald, who has gluten intolerance, came up with the idea of building a gluten-free brewery in 2019.

The idea came to him as he was struggling to find beer he could comfortably enjoy.

He contacted entrepreneur David Hamilton, who has coeliac disease, where a person’s immune system attacks their own tissues when they eat gluten.

Owners Ryan Bald and David Hamilton with general manager Shona Gillespie, and other CoelBrew investors. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

David is best known for his involvement with Dundee games firm Ninja Kiwi. He is also a co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar.

He then pitched the idea to potential investors, which helped raise £1 million to launch the business.

Finding premises for Fife business

Shona said CoelBrew is lucky to have a mixture of well-connected entrepreneurs behind it.

They come from backgrounds in gaming, tech, football and construction.

“Their collective network and support has allowed us to build the brewery from scratch and reach a greater web of consumers for our spring launch.

“Ultimately it came down to finding the right premises.

“David felt passionately about being located on the Dundee to St Andrews road, connecting the City of Discovery with the international visibility of St Andrews.

“Building the brewery from scratch has been an incredible achievement. We designed our bespoke brewhouse and used a UK-based manufacturer to bring the vision to life.

Inside the Coelbrew brewery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Our first phase of development was a lot of work. We now have a fully-commercial brewery, a shiny canning machine and awesome branding.

“CoelBrew visitors will soon have the opportunity to taste beer while overlooking the Eden Nature Reserve as we build our outdoor tasting area and taco shack with partner Mas Mexican.”

Excellent response to Fife brewery products

Shona said the response has been excellent so far.

The firm aims to produce a lager that stands alongside its competitors without customers realising it is gluten-free. .

“We previewed our first recipe for Stomp Lager, which was brewed on our pilot kit, to local food and drink businesses in October – with a phenomenal reception.

“From day one, we have had a massive amount of interest, with inquiries coming in from across the globe.”

CoelBrew’s products have been met with a hugely positive response so far. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Shona said CoelBrew’s initial aim is to supply the Scottish market .

However the long-term mission is to get gluten-free beer to as many consumers as possible.

“It’s about being accessible and inclusive, so we hope to supply the rest of the UK, Europe and further afield next year.”

Potential pitfalls ahead for Fife firm

While the team has been pleased with CoelBrew’s early success, Shona knows there may be some bumps on the road ahead.

She said the deposit return scheme (DRS) and the potential alcohol advertising ban are two of the biggest challenges.

She said the DRS plans and the restrictions on alcohol advertising are “disproportionate measures” for the industry.

Shona is delighted with the firm’s success so far but knows challenges lie ahead. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I have been actively campaigning against the difficulties the current proposal of DRS is creating for suppliers who produce single-use drinks bottles and cans.

“The set-up costs and logistical implications will make it even more difficult to build our brand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Jordan Pettit/PA)
Barclay warns over nurses’ strike impact on emergency services and cancer care
Royal Mail vans (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail and union leaders come to agreement over pay and conditions
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry earlier this year (Phil Barnett/PA)
Hundreds of Amazon workers to walk out amid pay dispute
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry, Fife
Historic Albert Hotel in Fife to reopen as owner reveals £400k investment plan
Labour has turned its focus to living costs in its campaign for England’s May 4 local elections (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour vows to end default auto-renewal in crackdown on subscription traps
A group of investors managing more than £2.3 trillion in assets have urged some of Britain’s biggest businesses to lift their lowest paid workers’ wages in line with inflation (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Investors press Britain’s biggest firms to lift wages of lowest-paid staff
The skyline of Canary Wharf in London (Ian West/PA)
Gains for banking stocks help FTSE climb higher
Small Business, Innovation and Trade Minister Richard Lochhead and Joyce Gibson, owner and director of Direct Soccer.
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
2
WH Smith is set to reveal its latest trading figures on Thursday (WH Smith/PA)
WH Smith investors eye growth as travel rebound continues
JPMorgan Chase (Steve Helber/AP)
JPMorgan Chase profits jump 52% amid banking turmoil

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

One of the owners Thomas Kendall celebrates with Lucinda Russell and stable girl Lauren Walsh with the trophy alongside the winning horse Coach Rambler after it returned home to the Lucinda Russells Stables in Milnathort.
Best pictures as Grand National winner Corach Rambler returns to Perthshire
Lewis McCann douses Matty Todd in Champagne. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Matty Todd on 'crazy' celebrations with Dunfermline fans after Pars seal League One…
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
Steven MacLean, Tommy Wright and Mark Fotheringham. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
Next St Johnstone manager: The returning hero, Callum Davidson's No2 and leftfield candidate with…
Grand National winner Corach Rambler greeted by hundreds of well-wishers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Corach Rambler given hero's welcome home to Kinross-shire after Grand National triumph
Length delays have been reported on the A9 near Perth due to roadworks north of Inveralmond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drivers' misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys a rendition of his song from the Pars fans. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour
Niskanen celebrates a long-awaited strike. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Pure catharsis for 'a legend of a man' after…
Kwame Thomas celebrates after scoring for Dundee in the draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.
Dundee: 4 talking points as late comeback keeps the Dark Blues Championship title dream…
From left: Dunfermline's Sam Fisher; James McPake; Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov; and Matty Todd. Images: Craig Brown.
Champions: 6 matches that won Dunfermline the League One title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]