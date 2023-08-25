Blair Castle Horse Trials: Pictures as riders and spectators enjoy the action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Blair Castle Horse Trials: Pictures as riders and spectators enjoy the action

The first day of Blair Castle Horse Trials saw the return of the Hunter and Highland Pony shows, plus dressage, show jumping and cross country.

By Gayle Ritchie
Exciting cross country action from the first day of Blair Castle Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Exciting cross country action from the first day of Blair Castle Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

Riders splashed through the famous water jump, navigated the twisty cross country course, and put on their best performances for showing and dressage classes.

Blair Castle stalwart Kirsty Aird, who had numerous rides across all the showing classes, started off her 2023 show in winning style.

The Balado-based coach rode Laura McCallum’s Tinnakill Kizzy to victory in the hotly contested Nichola Ritchie Novice Working Hunter class.

However, it was Lanarkshire-based Gillian Anderson and her own JJ’s Prince Chaccomo who dominated the other Working Hunter classes, winning both the HOYS Qualifier, the BHS Scotland Working Hunter Final and, unsurprisingly, the Blair Castle Working Hunter Championship.

The weather held up nicely, with competitors and spectators basking in sunshine for some parts of the day.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there for all the action.

A dressage test in front of Blair Castle.
Judging is a serious business!
Spectators watch the working hunter classes.
Showing in-hand.
Looking sharp.
Taking on the water jump.
Making the cross country course look easy.
Cherene Robertson with 13 month old Daisy (of Lunar Eclipse and Hoof Gang Experience) alongside sisters Bethany Whitelock (aged 6) and Eliza Whitelock (aged 3) from Aberdeenshire.
Scenes from the dressage arena.
Crowds fill Blair Castle’s grounds for the first day of the horse trials.
Children and teachers from Blair Atholl Primary School visited the trials.
Gordon Ritchie and daughters Verity Ritchie and Hannah Leslie and grandson Atholl Leslie (Hannah’s 14-year-old son) with the Nichola Ritchie Memorial Rose Bowl in honour of Gordon’s wife and Verity and Hannah’s mother that passed away with motor neurone disease.
Hannah Ritchie and father Gordon Ritchie present the Nichola Ritchie Memorial Rose Bowl (in honour of Gordon’s wife and Hannah’s mother, that passed away with motor neurone disease) to Kirsty Aird of Balado.
Mounting a trusty steed.
Popping out of the woodlands in the cross country course.
Another rider tackles the water jump.
In the centre is Cherene Robertson with 13 month old Daisy alongside the rest of the Lunar Eclipse and Hoof Gang Experience visiting the horse trials.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

