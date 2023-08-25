Blair Castle Horse Trials: Pictures as riders and spectators enjoy the action

The first day of Blair Castle Horse Trials saw the return of the Hunter and Highland Pony shows, plus dressage, show jumping and cross country.

Riders splashed through the famous water jump, navigated the twisty cross country course, and put on their best performances for showing and dressage classes.

Blair Castle stalwart Kirsty Aird, who had numerous rides across all the showing classes, started off her 2023 show in winning style.

The Balado-based coach rode Laura McCallum’s Tinnakill Kizzy to victory in the hotly contested Nichola Ritchie Novice Working Hunter class.

However, it was Lanarkshire-based Gillian Anderson and her own JJ’s Prince Chaccomo who dominated the other Working Hunter classes, winning both the HOYS Qualifier, the BHS Scotland Working Hunter Final and, unsurprisingly, the Blair Castle Working Hunter Championship.

The weather held up nicely, with competitors and spectators basking in sunshine for some parts of the day.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there for all the action.