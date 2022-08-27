‘If you’re going to take a tumble, do it in Fife’: Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth praises NHS staff after breaking arm in Anstruther

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Popular author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has praised Fife’s NHS staff after receiving treatment for a broken arm at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

The media figure, who has also served as MP for the City of Chester, took to Twitter to express his thanks to the ambulance and hospital staff who cared for him after he broke his humerus on Friday night.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter broke the bone after falling on a pavement in Anstruther.

He was then taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where he was treated for the broken arm and given a cast.

After arriving at the hospital, Gyles gave the ambulance staff high praise on social media.

Tomorrow you’ll get the whole story. It’s 1.45 am & all you need to know for now is that these 2 brilliant professionals, Emma & Lynne, took me from Anstruther to Kirkcaldy in their ambulance tonight & are both a credit to Fife NHS & 2 of the best & kindest people I’ve ever met. pic.twitter.com/vIK0LTThrd — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) August 27, 2022

He wrote: “It’s 1.45am and all you need to know for now is that these two brilliant professionals, Emma and Lynne, took me from Anstruther to Kirkcaldy in their ambulance tonight and are both a credit to Fife NHS and two of the best and kindest people I’ve ever met.”

‘If you’re going to take a tumble, do it in Fife’

Following his treatment, the frequent Countdown contestant continued with the kind words – and snapped a few pictures with NHS staff before being discharged.

He added: “And here’s the hero of the hour: the mighty Mark Johnston, NHS Fife’s finest, who looked after me last night when I broke my humerus – not so funny.

Don’t break your humerus:it’s not funny! It’s a pain: literally. But if you’re going to take a tumble on the pavement as I did last night, do it in Fife where there are ace people like Lynne & Emma & Malcolm ready to come to the rescue with care, skill & kindness. Just the best! pic.twitter.com/9pi4sTnnW6 — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) August 27, 2022

“The care and kindness of the paramedics and team at the Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy has been beyond praise.

“Thank you so much.

“Don’t break your humerus: it’s not funny! It’s a pain: literally.

“But if you’re going to take a tumble on the pavement as I did last night, do it in Fife where there are ace people like Lynne and Emma and Malcolm ready to come to the rescue with care, skill and kindness.

“Just the best!”