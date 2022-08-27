BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing deal at 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing deal at 17

By Nora McElhone
August 27 2022, 11.32am
Estelle Maskame, author The Making of Mila & Blake.
Estelle Maskame is just 24 years old but is already seven years into an astonishingly successful career as a writer of fiction for young readers. Her first novel was initially published via online writing community Wattpad, where it gained four million hits before being picked up by Scottish publishing house, Black & White.

Since then, Estelle’s Did I Mention I Love You trilogy has sold more than one million copies and she had written two standalone novels, Dare to Fall and The Wrong Side of Kai. The latest book, The Making of Mila & Blake, is the finale in her addictive MILA trilogy.

She has been writing since she was tiny and now still can’t quite believe that she has able to call her favourite pastime a career. “My mum introduced me to the library at a young age which is where my love of books began, and this spilled over into storytelling. I wrote my first stories aged 7, and have yet to stop!” She enthuses from her home in Peterhead, where still still lives, “surrounded by my huge, supportive family.”

Stories for young adults

Estelle’s focus is on writing for the huge young adult market and she loves the connection that she has built with her readers both through her writing and her very active social media presence. “The advantage of being a young author writing about young characters are that their voices are authentic and current! And being not much older than my audience allows for an amazing relationship with them.”

So does she ever feel intimidated by the fact that she is so much younger than most of her fellow authors? “To be honest, there haven’t been any challenges,” she says, “and I’m very happy that my age has never held me back.”

“The majority of my readers are teenagers, which means they are very enthusiastic about the things they love. They will shout from the rooftops about my books! My readers have always been so supportive and never shy away from giving feedback, which I love to hear.”

The Making of Mila & Blake is the last book in the MILA trilogy.

Her latest trio of novels has been inspired by what she describes as: “my love of all things country! I wanted a book set in the US South, with an old-fashioned ranch, horses and country music.

“In the middle of all that, I wanted there to be a love story between two young people who hadn’t figured out their place in the world yet, having always been overshadowed by their parents,” she explains.

With fans of the first two instalments of the Mila and Blake love story champing at the bit for this final chapter Estelle says that bringing the series to an end is bittersweet. “My readers are excited to have the next instalment in Mila and Blake’s story,” she says, and is happy to report that, “The final book has gone really well so far.”

Looking forward

Despite the popularity of the characters, the author is adamant that, “That’s it for Mila and Blake, unfortunately, but I’m excited to move on to something new and figure out what’s next. I’m currently dabbling with a few ideas, so watch this space!”

Citing Holly Jackson and Karen M. McManus as two of her favourite authors, Estelle still finds the time to read for pleasure, “though I do end up inspired too!” she laughs.

The Making of Mila & Blake, by Estelle Maskame, is available now, £9.99, Black & White Publishing.

