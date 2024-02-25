Sons pay tribute after death of former Forfar businesswoman Irene Millar

Irene Millar, who was a partner in Forfar firm Gray Guild Kitchens, has died aged 86.

She founded the business in the early 1980s along with business partner Stewart Gray. After she sold it, Irene went on to make a valuable contribution as a kitchen consultant for Guild Homes, run by her sons, Mark, Robin and Jamie.

Irene was born in Gardener’s Cottage at Thornton Castle, Marykirk, on April 29 1937, the only daughter of James and Annie McLeod.

Moving to Beech Hill House, Forfar, at the age of 16 months, Irene went on to live the rest of her life in the Forfar area.

Irene’s family, like many of that era were significantly impacted by both world wars. She lost her grandfather, William McLeod, in the First World War, and her dad James McLeod for several years while he served with The Gordon Highlander in the Second World War.

War years

Being the daughter of a market gardener, Irene and her brothers, Morris and Sandy, benefitted from readily available home-grown fruit and vegetables to supplement their wartime rations.

Educated in Forfar, Irene helped in her Uncle Will’s sweetie shop where he had customers aplenty on their way to the Pavilion Cinema.

When she left school at the age of 15, Irene secured a job with David Irons & Sons as a clerkess before moving on to work with Messrs Don Brothers as a trainee wages clerkess, where she met her first husband with whom she had three sons; Mark, Robin and Jamie Guild.

The family moved to Kirriemuir where the boys were educated, and Irene became well known in the community as an active member of Northmuir SWRI, Forfar Ladies’ Circle and curling clubs.

She was extremely talented at dressmaking, knitting, cooking and baking, often doing well in competitions.

Business career

In 1982, Irene returned to work as a kitchen designer with E & D Nicoll Forfar, where after their closure she set up her own successful kitchen design and installation business, Gray Guild Kitchens in partnership with Stewart Gray.

Her unique and stylish bespoke designs, complemented by Stewart’s award-winning craftmanship, resulted in much sought-after collaboration with customers across Tayside, Fife and north-east Scotland.

In 1990, Irene married her second husband, Forfar grocer Joe Millar and moved to Lunanhead before settling back in Forfar in 2000.

Retiring in 1996, Irene and Joe enjoyed 37 cruises and visited more than 100 countries together, living a packed and fun-filled life.

With five children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren between them (with two more on the way), Irene and Joe loved spending time with family and their numerous friends.

Reliable friend

She was a great friend to anyone during difficult times, often preparing them meals or handing in her much-loved tablet.

Irene was first diagnosed with cancer in 1981, which she fought with dignity and determination, as a then single mum to her three boys.

For many years she lived as a cancer survivor, but was sadly diagnosed with cancer a second time in 2016 a few months before her 80th birthday.

Her sons said: “Thanks to the incredible care provided by Dr Sanders and the oncology team at Ninewells Hospital, and doubtless also to her fighting spirit, she enjoyed a good quality of life until very recently. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on February 14.”

Irene’s funeral will take place at Parkgrove crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday February 26 at 3.30pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.