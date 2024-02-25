Pizza chef stole PlayStation 4 from Dunfermline man’s home out of ‘revenge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pizza chef stole PlayStation 4 from Dunfermline man’s home out of ‘revenge’

Erick Fragnito made off with the games console from his rival's home - but left the controllers behind.

By Jamie McKenzie
Erick Fragnito.
Pizza chef Erick Fragnito appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A pizza chef broke into a rival’s Dunfermline home and snatched his PlayStation 4 in an act of revenge.

Erick Fragnito made off with the games console from Andrea Peviani’s address in Robertson Road on March 23 last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 25-year-old was rumbled by a neighbour and later returned the console to Mr Peviani, who is known to him through the hospitality industry.

Fragnito appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the theft by housebreaking while acting with others.

Controller left behind

Prosecutor Amy Robertson said Mr Peviani had been moving items into a new property on the day in question.

Afterwards he was on a late shift and, when he returned from work around 11:30pm, he found the front door panel pushed in.

Pizza chef Erick Fragnito eventually returned the PS4

The fiscal depute said: “He entered the living room and a cup full of coins had been emptied.

“A PlayStation 4 was now missing but all the cables and controllers were in the property”.

Police were contacted and Mr Peviani then spoke to a neighbour who saw another male outside the property at around 9:30pm, with another man now identified as Fragnito.

Mr Peviani contacted that other male, who advised that Fragnito had broken into his home and taken the console.

Regrets

Police attended a short time later and the complainer advised them that Fragnito had been in touch with him in the intervening period to say he would be returning the games console.

When officers checked in a few days later, it had been brought back.

Fragnito, of Melville Gardens, Burntisland, was charged in relation to the offence.

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said first offender Fragnito is full time employed as a pizza chef at Incontri, an Italian restaurant in Dunfermline.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The solicitor said: “The day before, he (Fragnito) and Mr Peviani had an argument and Mr Fragnito told me he made an ill-advised decision to get some revenge on Mr Peviani.

“The PlayStation 4 was returned and he regretted his conduct.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Fragnito: “You are a young man and do have no previous convictions, but this is actually quite a serious offence, breaking in to a property, regardless of motivations”.

The sheriff sentenced Fragnito to 60 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 90 hours due to the early stage of his guilty plea.

