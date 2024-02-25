Perthshire teen thrown from horse and trampled on after fast driver spooked animal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire teen thrown from horse and trampled on after fast driver spooked animal

Marli Laing, 17, was unable to walk and has been left with leg injuries following the incident.

By Ellidh Aitken
Marli Laing was thrown from her horse, Pride, when she was spooked by a passing car. Image: Jodi Wallace/Google Street View
Marli Laing was thrown from her horse, Pride, when she was spooked by a passing car. Image: Jodi Wallace/Google Street View

A Perthshire teenager was thrown onto the road and trampled on after a fast driver spooked her horse.

Marli Laing, 17, was left unable to walk and has nerve, ligament and tissue damage to her legs following the incident at the M90 underpass near Longforgan last Sunday.

She was riding Pride, with her mum Jodi Wallace walking alongside, when a driver failed to slow down and made a fast noise in the tunnel.

Spooked Pride became uncontrollable and threw Marli off, into the road, and trampled on.

Marli and Pride. Image: Jodi Wallace

Jodi told The Courier: “We were out riding – I took her out on foot and was walking alongside them.

“It had been a really good hack and we were coming back to Longforgan.

“We went under the flyover and even lorries were slowing down and the horse was fine.

“Then next thing I knew a car came flying around the roundabout leaving Longforgan.

“I was even waving my hands to get them to slow down.

“There was no room for us to move away and Pride got a huge fright.

“She threw Marli off and then stood on her.

“Two nice men came and helped us – I was trying to calm the horse and Marli was lying in the road and she couldn’t move her leg.

“She has got nerve, ligament and tissue damage and actually has a hoof mark on her leg.

“Her hat is also wrecked and cracked and we will need to get a new one but her head wasn’t hurt – it just shows you how important they are.

“She is all battered and bruised because she hit the concrete.

“She is having to take time off work because she can’t walk – we were in A&E for hours.

“The driver didn’t even stop either but they would have seen it all happen in their mirror.

“Marli says she never wants to hack out again on the horse.”

Teen may never get back on horse

Pride is 10-years-old and used to walking near the road and under the flyover, Jodi added.

She explained it is the only route from the stables at Westbank Equestrian to nicer riding spots on the other side of the M90.

Jodi, 38, said: “After seeing that I don’t even want to ride under the flyover again.

“Marli has been riding since she was young and it is a shame because I don’t know if she will get back on the horse.

“It is usually her happy place.”

The UK highway code instructs drivers to take particular care around horses and to “always pass wide and slowly”.

It states: “When you see a horse on a road, you should slow down to a maximum of 10 mph.

“Be patient, do not sound your horn or rev your engine.

“When safe to do so, pass wide and slow, allowing at least 2 metres of space.”

The matter was not reported to the police.

