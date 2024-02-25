Search for missing Methil man last seen five days ago

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man missing from Methil.

Zak Wilson, 35, was last seen in the afternoon of Tuesday February 20 in the Whyte Rose Terrace area of the Fife town.

He is described as 6ft 2in tall, of stocky build and has brown hair and a beard/stubble.

Zak Wilson: Missing man last seen on Tuesday afternoon

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are continuing to appeal for help to trace Zak Wilson, 35, who is missing from Methil.

“Zak was last seen in the Whyte Rose Terrace area on the afternoon of Tuesday, 20 February, 2024.

“He is described as approximately 6ft 2in tall, of stocky build, with brown hair and a beard/stubble.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1063 of 20 February.”