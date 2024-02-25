Woman arrested after late-night crash on Fife road

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested following a late-night crash in Fife.

Officers were called to Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy following a one-car crash just before midnight on Saturday.

A section of the road was closed for around 40 minutes following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a one-car crash in Standing Stane Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old woman was arrested for road traffic offences.

“The woman is due to appear at court at a later date.”