Woman arrested after late-night crash on Fife road

Standing Stane Road. Image: Google Street View A 35-year-old woman has been arrested following a late-night crash in Fife. Officers were called to Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy following a one-car crash just before midnight on Saturday. A section of the road was closed for around 40 minutes following the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.50pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a one-car crash in Standing Stane Road, Kirkcaldy. "Officers attended and a 35-year-old woman was arrested for road traffic offences. "The woman is due to appear at court at a later date."