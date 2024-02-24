Dundee United 3-1 Queen’s Park: Jim Goodwin rings the changes as Tangerines see off Spiders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 3-1 Queen’s Park: Jim Goodwin rings the changes as Tangerines see off Spiders

Louis Moult, Jordan Tillson and Glenn Middleton found the net for the much-changed Terrors.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United players celebrate going 2-1 up against Queen's Park
United players celebrate going 2-1 up against the Spiders. Image: SNS

Dundee United returned to winning ways as they battled from behind to claim a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Queen’s Park.

Prolific Spiders front-man Ruari Paton gave Callum Davidson’s men the lead against the run of play, benefiting from an uncharacteristic error by Tangerines stopper Jack Walton.

However, Louis Moult equalised with a sensational free-kick, before Jordan Tillson completed the turnaround on the cusp of half-time.

Louis Moult celebrates his stunning free-kick for Dundee United
Louis Moult celebrates his stunning free-kick. Image: SNS

And Glenn Middleton made the game safe in dying embers, ensuring the Terrors remain one point clear of Raith Rovers – who defeated Ayr 2-1 – in the race for the Championship crown.

Ringing the changes

Seeking to bounce back from a galling 2-1 loss against Rovers eight days prior, Jim Goodwin rang the changes with a bold United line-up at Tannadice.

Mathew Cudjoe and David Wotherspoon were deployed as inverted wingers, with young Miller Thomson – whose previous appearances for United have come as an attacker – replacing Liam Grimshaw at right-back.

Declan Gallagher replaced Ross Graham, while Kai Fotheringham and Middleton dropped out.

United crafted the best early opportunity when Cudjoe latched on to an intelligent Moult flick, dashing into the box before flashing a low drive narrowly wide.

There was an early blow for United when Wotherspoon limped off with just eight minutes on the clock. Fotheringham entered the fray.

A gutted David Wotherspoon makes an early exit during Dundee United v Queen's Park
A gutted David Wotherspoon makes an early exit. Image: SNS

Goodwin’s selection of Cudjoe on the right wing was paying dividends. Some of the Ghanaian’s flicks and tricks were an early delight. He even directed a header narrowly over the bar, belying his diminutive stature.

Spiders shock

Yet, the Spiders broke the deadlock in spite of the United pressure.

Dom Thomas set Louis Longridge free with an incisive pass and the winger’s relatively routine cross was fumbled by Walton, allowing Paton a tap-in for his 17th goal of the season.

Ruari Paton, right, celebrates after his shock opener
Paton, right, celebrates after his shock opener. Image: SNS

The on-loan Luton stopper redeemed himself with a fine low stop to thwart Ben McPherson following a sweeping Queen’s Park counter-attack.

At the other end, Spiders keeper Calum Ferrie excelled with a wonderful fingertip stop to deny Fotheringham a leveller after United pieced together a slick move involving Moult and Tony Watt.

Moult magic sparks turnaround

However, the hosts would not have long to wait for parity to be restored.

A clumsy foul on Watt by ex-Rangers and Scotland defender Danny Wilson afforded the Tangerines an opportunity from 25 yards – and Moult’s sensational free-kick found the top-corner.

Louis Moult steps up to curl home the equaliser for Dundee United
Moult steps up to curl home the equaliser. Image: SNS

Craig Sibbald, outstanding in the first half, then almost produced a goal of the season contender, dancing past four players to find space in the box, only for Ferrie to save his subsequent shot.

Nevertheless, the turnaround was completed before the interval when Tillson headed home his first goal in United colours from a yard, meeting a scuffed Watt volley following Thomson’s corner.

Seeing it out

Cudjoe warmed the palms of Ferrie from the edge of the box after the break, while the Spiders illustrated their attacking threat when Thomas flashed a dangerous drive across the face of goal.

As Queen’s Park pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Walton was forced into a sprawling save to deny Thomas’ goal-bound free-kick.

However, nerves were eased with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Glenn Middleton scores for Dundee United
Middleton’s clinical finish makes the game safe. Image: SNS

Sibbald set Middleton free on the break and the United substitute found Greive on the right wing, before haring into the penalty area to clinically convert the low cross by the on-loan St Mirren man.

Star man: Craig Sibbald (Dundee United)

Given United lined up with an attack-minded 4-4-2, Sibbald and Tillson were left with a mighty shift in the engine room – and the duo turned in tireless showings.

Tony Watt, Jordan Tillson and Craig Sibbald for Dundee United
Sibbald, right, and Tillson, centre, put in a real shift in the heart of a two-man midfield. Image: SNS

However, Sibbald was the standout, making a host of blocks, interventions and interceptions. The ball was like a magnet to him, at times, particularly in the second half.

The former Falkirk and Livingston man was reliable and progressive in possession.

His afternoon could have been even better if his dazzling solo run in the first half had resulted in a goal.

Meanwhile, Thomson was fearless and positive, Gallagher was dominating, and Cudjoe was on course for star man prior to being replaced on the hour-mark.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-4-2): Walton 6; Thomson 7, Gallagher 7, Holt 7, McMann 6; Wotherspoon (Fotheringham 8, 6), Sibbald 8, Tillson 7 (Grimshaw 83), Cudjoe 7 (Middleton 62); Watt 6 (Meekison 82), Moult 7 (Greive 62). Subs not used: Newman, McClelland, Graham, Mochrie.

Ref: Ross Hardie

Att: 7,341 (177 away)

