5 games in 14 days to shape Dundee United title bid as Tannadice question looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 games in 14 days to shape Dundee United title bid as Tannadice question looms

The Tangerines will seek to bounce back from a galling defeat at Raith Rovers during a hectic period.

Dundee United supporters wave flags in a Tannadice stand
Dundee United have three games in front of their own fans. Image: SNS.
By Alan Temple

Raith Rovers blew the Championship title race wide open with their victory over Dundee United last Friday night, moving to within a solitary point of the Tangerines.

An unforgettable night for the Fifers effectively kept their hopes top topping the table come May alive, given defeat would have seen them slip seven points adrift of Jim Goodwin’s side.

But as United players and staff alike have been keen to emphasise, nothing was decided under the lights in Kirkcaldy.

Raith Rovers players celebrate after captain Scott Brown fires them to victory
Raith players celebrate after beating United. Image: SNS.

However, a packed fortnight could prove defining in the race for the title, with United playing FIVE league matches in that time.

Almost 40% of their remaining fixtures will take place in the 14 days from Saturday.

Will United be shaken by defeat against the Rovers and hand momentum to their foes?

Or like in the aftermath of Raith’s 1-0 win at Tannadice in December, will the Fifers falter and allow the Tangerines to streak ahead?

Queen’s Park (H), Feb 24

Queen’s Park visit Tannadice this weekend and Goodwin’s charges will be wary of the new manager bounce currently being enjoyed by the Spiders.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham in anguish after missing a late chance
Kai Fotheringham in anguish after missing a late chance against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Since the appointment of former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, the Glasgow outfit have only lost one of their five league matches – winning three in the process.

However, United did beat them 4-1 on their last visit to Tayside, before playing out an eminently forgettable 0-0 draw at Hampden in December.

Airdrieonians (H), Feb 27

Three days later, the Tangerines welcome Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians to DD3.

While the Diamonds have gained plenty of plaudits for their stylish football this term – indeed, they’ve knocked the ball about well in the two matches against United – the Terrors have comfortably won 2-0 on each occasion.

Partick Thistle (A), Mar 2

The Tangerines’ title charge heads to Firhill.

United have had plenty of joy against Partick Thistle, turning in arguably two of their finest displays of the campaign to hammer the Jags twice.

The 5-0 triumph in Maryhill on October 21 was a showcase of virtuoso finishing, including Kevin Holt becoming the first centre-back to ever score a competitive hat-trick for the club.

Kevin Holt of Dundee United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Kevin Holt scored a hat-trick against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Tony Watt matched that feat last month by notching a treble in a 3-0 win over Kris Doolan’s side.

However, a more cautionary note was sounded with Thistle’s 2-1 triumph at Tannadice in the Viaplay Cup group phase last July.

Morton (A), Mar 5

Another away day in the west follows, with a testing clash against in-form Morton.

Quite aside from their splendid recent record – unbeaten in their last 14 games, winning 10 – they have also registered a win and a draw from their two matches against United, despite both coming at Tannadice.

On paper, arguably United’s toughest game of the lot.

Arbroath (H), Mar 9

A hectic fortnight concludes at home to Arbroath.

United have beaten the Lichties 3-0, 4-0 and 6-0 this season and, if they have a right to feel confident going into any match, it should be this one.

Louis Moult delights in his second goal of the game in front of Dundee United fans
Moult enjoys his second goal of the game against Arbroath in January. Image: SNS

United’s record this season against their next five opponents reads: played 12, won 8, drawn 2 and lost 2. They have scored 32 goals and conceded seven.

The Tannadice factor

Three of United’s next five fixtures are at home, including the next two in a row.

The Tangerines must ensure that is a boost rather than a hindrance.

George Oakley celebrates scoring for Morton at Dundee United
George Oakley, right, scored a hat-trick as Morton beat United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock

United have failed to win six of their 11 Championship games on their own patch this season, with Goodwin repeatedly lamenting his side’s inability to break down packed defences.

Their win percentage of 45% at home compares to 75% on the road.

An improvement will be required if United are to reassert their authority during a crucial, frenetic period.

More from Dundee United

Former Dundee United hitman Marc McNulty
Marc McNulty back in SPFL as ex-Dundee United striker signs up for promotion push
Kieran Freeman in Dundee United training
Kieran Freeman leaves Dundee United to sign for former Tannadice favourite
Dundee's Mo Sylla congratulates Scott Tiffoney after Dundee FC went 2-0 up. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping 'yo-yo club' tag - and Raith…
Rory MacLeod in action for Dundee United
Rory MacLeod on loan: What went wrong and how has talented Dundee United teen…
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman smiles for the camera.
Raith Rovers chief Andy Barrowman defends controversial social media post that enraged Dundee United…
David Wotherspoon on the ball for Dundee United against Raith Rovers.
David Wotherspoon makes Dundee United 'bigger picture' vow as Tangerines ace notes Raith Rovers…
5
Dundee United's Ross Graham heads a decent opportunity narrowly wide against Raith Rovers
Ross Graham earns 'unbelievable' verdict amid Dundee United defensive battle
Ruairidh Adams, in yellow, wheels away in disbelief
Dundee United's goalscoring keeper Ruairidh Adams opens up on dramatic Edinburgh City strike: 'I…
Louis Moult dejected as a chance goes begging for Dundee United at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Big question for Dundee United to answer - do they have the…
Louis Moult in action for Dundee United against Raith Rovers
Louis Moult emphasises key message as Dundee United forward is left 'hurting and gutted'…

Conversation