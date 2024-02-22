5 games in 14 days to shape Dundee United title bid as Tannadice question looms

Raith Rovers blew the Championship title race wide open with their victory over Dundee United last Friday night, moving to within a solitary point of the Tangerines.

An unforgettable night for the Fifers effectively kept their hopes top topping the table come May alive, given defeat would have seen them slip seven points adrift of Jim Goodwin’s side.

But as United players and staff alike have been keen to emphasise, nothing was decided under the lights in Kirkcaldy.

However, a packed fortnight could prove defining in the race for the title, with United playing FIVE league matches in that time.

Almost 40% of their remaining fixtures will take place in the 14 days from Saturday.

Will United be shaken by defeat against the Rovers and hand momentum to their foes?

Or like in the aftermath of Raith’s 1-0 win at Tannadice in December, will the Fifers falter and allow the Tangerines to streak ahead?

Queen’s Park (H), Feb 24

Queen’s Park visit Tannadice this weekend and Goodwin’s charges will be wary of the new manager bounce currently being enjoyed by the Spiders.

Since the appointment of former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, the Glasgow outfit have only lost one of their five league matches – winning three in the process.

However, United did beat them 4-1 on their last visit to Tayside, before playing out an eminently forgettable 0-0 draw at Hampden in December.

Airdrieonians (H), Feb 27

Three days later, the Tangerines welcome Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians to DD3.

While the Diamonds have gained plenty of plaudits for their stylish football this term – indeed, they’ve knocked the ball about well in the two matches against United – the Terrors have comfortably won 2-0 on each occasion.

Partick Thistle (A), Mar 2

The Tangerines’ title charge heads to Firhill.

United have had plenty of joy against Partick Thistle, turning in arguably two of their finest displays of the campaign to hammer the Jags twice.

The 5-0 triumph in Maryhill on October 21 was a showcase of virtuoso finishing, including Kevin Holt becoming the first centre-back to ever score a competitive hat-trick for the club.

Tony Watt matched that feat last month by notching a treble in a 3-0 win over Kris Doolan’s side.

However, a more cautionary note was sounded with Thistle’s 2-1 triumph at Tannadice in the Viaplay Cup group phase last July.

Morton (A), Mar 5

Another away day in the west follows, with a testing clash against in-form Morton.

Quite aside from their splendid recent record – unbeaten in their last 14 games, winning 10 – they have also registered a win and a draw from their two matches against United, despite both coming at Tannadice.

On paper, arguably United’s toughest game of the lot.

Arbroath (H), Mar 9

A hectic fortnight concludes at home to Arbroath.

United have beaten the Lichties 3-0, 4-0 and 6-0 this season and, if they have a right to feel confident going into any match, it should be this one.

United’s record this season against their next five opponents reads: played 12, won 8, drawn 2 and lost 2. They have scored 32 goals and conceded seven.

The Tannadice factor

Three of United’s next five fixtures are at home, including the next two in a row.

The Tangerines must ensure that is a boost rather than a hindrance.

United have failed to win six of their 11 Championship games on their own patch this season, with Goodwin repeatedly lamenting his side’s inability to break down packed defences.

Their win percentage of 45% at home compares to 75% on the road.

An improvement will be required if United are to reassert their authority during a crucial, frenetic period.