Dundee pensioner illegally claimed brother’s funeral costs from social security

Mary Johnston is repaying the money and was admonished by a sheriff.

By Ciaran Shanks
A Dundee pensioner falsely claimed funeral costs after a life insurance policy in her dead brother’s name was cashed in.

Mary Johnston said she was left unable to pay for Charles Kelbie’s funeral after the £5,000 policy was distributed to Mr Kelbie’s grandchildren, as per his wishes.

The 70-year-old admitted fraudulently obtaining £1,1625 by making a false or misleading claim to Social Security Scotland on September 20 2021.

She told the benefits agency Mr Kelbie did not have a policy of life insurance, which led to her receiving assistance for funeral costs which would not have otherwise been given.

Charity fundraiser

Johnston, of Rowantree Crescent, was invited to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court after missing a previous sentencing hearing due to undergoing surgery.

She had previously been ordered to be of good behaviour for several months.

Solicitor Morgan Day said: “The situation arose due to the fact there was an insurance policy in relation to her deceased brother and on the brother’s wishes, he wanted this to be paid out between his grandchildren.

“Bank statements showed £5,000 being distributed which, unfortunately, left her unable to pay funeral costs.

“She is extremely embarrassed to find herself in court.

“She’s an elderly lady and has done a lot of fundraising for charity in the past.”

Ms Day said Johnston is currently paying back the cash owed to Social Security Scotland via direct debit.

She was admonished by Sheriff Andrew Berry.

