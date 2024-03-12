Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman

A woman who brandished a knife at officers after turning up at a police station was suffering from traumatic flashbacks at the time, a court has heard.

Cheryl Innes only dropped the blade after being warned a taser would be used on her.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously how the 36-year-old had called the police control room to say she was outside the Montrose station with a knife.

The previous offender was found clutching the lock knife just before midnight on July 4 2022 after being described as being “in an irate state”.

Innes was visibly under the influence of substances and later headed towards the nearby Utopia nightclub.

She shouted: “Get the big ones here.”

Two officers arrived in a marked car and Innes ran towards it brandishing the blade.

One officer drew his taser and told her to drop the weapon. She ran off but was soon restrained.

Innes, of Glenesk Avenue in Montrose, returned to court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to assault by brandishing the lock knife.

Hazy recollection

Defence solicitor Keith Sym highlighted ongoing positive changes in Innes’ life since the incident, including her becoming involved in volunteering.

He said Innes was struggling with physical health difficulties which may require hospital treatment in the future.

Although Innes’ recollection of events were hazy, Mr Sym told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “Her explanation for this is that she was going through a crisis at the time.

“She doesn’t really recall what happened.

“She had flashback of previous trauma. She had taken substances and her recollection isn’t good.

“She’s not somebody that would normally be carrying a weapon, certainly not if she would have been compos mentis at the time.”

As an alternative to custody, Innes was placed on a community payback order with two years of supervision and ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.