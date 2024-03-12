Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman

Cheryl Innes only dropped the blade after being warned a taser would be used on her.

By Ciaran Shanks
Cheryl Innes.
A woman who brandished a knife at officers after turning up at a police station was suffering from traumatic flashbacks at the time, a court has heard.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously how the 36-year-old had called the police control room to say she was outside the Montrose station with a knife.

The previous offender was found clutching the lock knife just before midnight on July 4 2022 after being described as being “in an irate state”.

Innes was visibly under the influence of substances and later headed towards the nearby Utopia nightclub.

She shouted: “Get the big ones here.”

Two officers arrived in a marked car and Innes ran towards it brandishing the blade.

One officer drew his taser and told her to drop the weapon. She ran off but was soon restrained.

Innes, of Glenesk Avenue in Montrose, returned to court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to assault by brandishing the lock knife.

Hazy recollection

Defence solicitor Keith Sym highlighted ongoing positive changes in Innes’ life since the incident, including her becoming involved in volunteering.

He said Innes was struggling with physical health difficulties which may require hospital treatment in the future.

Although Innes’ recollection of events were hazy, Mr Sym told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “Her explanation for this is that she was going through a crisis at the time.

“She doesn’t really recall what happened.

“She had flashback of previous trauma. She had taken substances and her recollection isn’t good.

“She’s not somebody that would normally be carrying a weapon, certainly not if she would have been compos mentis at the time.”

As an alternative to custody, Innes was placed on a community payback order with two years of supervision and ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid work.

