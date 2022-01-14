Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tradeprint: Dundee firm plans new jobs and expansion as it marks 25th anniversary

By Gavin Harper
January 14 2022, 7.33am Updated: January 14 2022, 9.15am
Tradeprint plans to double its presence in Dundee this year.
A Dundee printing firm that made more than 30 workers redundant during the pandemic has announced expansion plans.

Tradeprint plans to double the size of its plant in Dundee this year as the business marks its 25th anniversary.

In 2020, the firm saw sales plummet to as low as 10% of regular business due to the pandemic, forcing the cutbacks.

About 28 staff – including half a dozen ex-employees – have been hired in the 18 months since.

Now the business is marking quarter of a century in Dundee and has plans to recruit again.

Tradeprint ‘hammered’ by Covid

After a turbulent two years, managing director Charlene Joss believes the firm is on the road to recovery.

She said: “Covid absolutely hammered us. When it hit we had to make some painful decisions in terms of the redundancies given the uncertainty of when normality would resume.

“As the economy has recovered, we have slowly picked up again. We’re probably about 90% of the way there now.

A Tradeprint machine in action.

“Some of our bread-and-butter paper based products – business cards, menus and flyers – digitalisation is going to change buyers behaviour now.

“A lot less people are handing out business cards and people are having meetings on Zoom or on the phone.

“There’s a lot less in-person contact. People are using QR codes for menus or placing orders through an app.”

“That has forced us to rethink our product diversification strategy – but there is still a huge demand for print and always will be.”

Founded in 1997 as Fairprint, the company had enjoyed steady growth. It was named PrintWeek company of the year in 2015.

It was then bought for more than £20 million by Dutch firm Cimpress in 2015.

During the 2017 financial year, staff were reorganised in preparation of a merger of UK operations with another of Cimpress’ companies, Exaprint.

‘Leap of faith’ to expand premises

Now Ms Joss is pleased to be overseeing the factory extension as they prepare move into adjacent premises at Fulton.

A timeline of Tradeprint’s 25-year history.

“We’re at maximum capacity just now.

“We are taking a bit of a leap of faith in our growth plans,” the managing director added.

The new building requires extensive refurbishment, but she hopes the firm will be moved into the new building by the summer.

Ms Joss, who took over as managing director in 2018, is delighted to be leading the firm through its milestone anniversary year.

Charlene Joss, managing director of Tradeprint.

“I could not be prouder. If you were going to lead the company through any year, it’s this 25th year in front of us.

“We’ve got big investment plans on the horizon. We have an incredibly talented team of people at Tradeprint.

“I can’t wait to celebrate our success with the people who have helped us reach this milestone.”

There were plans for a celebration to mark the 25th anniversary today.

That has been put on ice due to Covid restrictions.

Tradeprint staff celebrate the firm’s 25th anniversary on a virtual call.

Staff instead marked the occasion initially with a virtual meeting, with numerous celebratory events being planned throughout the year.

