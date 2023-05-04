Dundee expert on what’s happening to city house prices

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The property market has come under pressure with sharp rises in the Bank of England base rate making mortgages more expensive.

However, a report this week from Nationwide building society showed a surprise 0.5% monthly rise in UK house prices in England following seven months of declines.

In Dundee, estate agents Lindsays said house prices show no signs of slowing.

The firm said prices have risen in the past year with average house prices around £44,000 higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lindsays said the average prices of homes sold through its Dundee office in the 2022-23 financial year was £205,790. This compared to £161,786 in 2019-2020.

It is also more than 10% higher than the firm’s average price in 2021/22 of £181,849.

Why are Dundee house prices increasing?

After two years of unprecedented activity since the nation emerged from the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the Lindsays estate agency team says volumes have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Chris Todd, a partner with Lindsays in Dundee, said so far prices weren’t falling, but were “stabilising”.

He said: “There have been lots of headlines nationally about house prices dropping. That’s not the case here.

“In Dundee, and throughout Tayside, very few homes are going below their home report valuation. We’re not seeing prices drop. We are seeing them stabilise, though.

“Every housing market is local. And, locally, ours is continuing to perform healthily. Demand continues to outstrip supply. The same is true across other parts of Scotland.

“After a couple of quite remarkable years, we are seeing the market return to more normal levels of activity, last seen really in 2019.”

Dundee house prices slowing not stalling says local expert

Property prices rose rapidly during the Covid pandemic as the market intensified amid incredible demand following the lockdowns.

Activity began cooling in the face of political and financial instability last year, which saw interest rates increase, coupled with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

But this has not led to a price slump across Tayside.

Mr Todd adds: “For the vast majority of properties, prices are holding up well. What we’re not seeing now are the extremes we experienced in a relatively small part of the market when competition was at its most intense.

“The market is now more balanced for sellers and buyers than it was during the height of that post-pandemic demand.

“You can advise more easily on price now than has been the case in the previous 18 months.

“We’re not saying to people that they need an extra £50,000 to £100,000 for offers over because that’s not the market we’re operating in now.”

According to solicitor estate agents’ collective TSPC, the average selling price of property across Dundee, Angus and North Fife between January and March this year was £175,164, an increase of 9.3% year-on-year.

On average, properties attained 4.2% above their home report valuations at sale.