IN PICTURES: Montrose triathletes feel the heat in sun-kissed Angus event

A packed field of 240 athletes took on the eighth Montrose triathlon on Sunday.

The popular event always attracts a capacity entry and athletes faced a stiff test in the warm weather.

This year featured a novice tri for newcomers to the sport and a sprint event for more experienced competitors.

The event is organised by TriAngus.

Scenic cycle

Based at Montrose Sports Centre, it began with 400m and 750m tests in the pool.

Novice cyclists then took on a 12 kilometre ride, while the sprint triathletes tackled 20km.

A 5km run around two laps of a beachfront course completed the challenge.

TriAngus is now looking ahead to the Forfar triathlon on July 23.

It is based at Forfar Community Campus and is once again expected to be a sell-out.

The events have raised thousands of pounds for good causes, including Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was out on the course to capture the action.