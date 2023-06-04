Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
IN PICTURES: Montrose triathletes feel the heat in sun-kissed Angus event

A capacity field of 240 participants at Montrose included many first-time triathletes.

Alan Dick leaves Montrose behind in the cycle leg. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

A packed field of 240 athletes took on the eighth Montrose triathlon on Sunday.

The popular event always attracts a capacity entry and athletes faced a stiff test in the warm weather.

This year featured a novice tri for newcomers to the sport and a sprint event for more experienced competitors.

The event is organised by TriAngus.

Scenic cycle

Based at Montrose Sports Centre, it began with 400m and 750m tests in the pool.

Novice cyclists then took on a 12 kilometre ride, while the sprint triathletes tackled 20km.

Montrose triathlon swimming.
John Phillips of Montrose Triathlon Club gets his event underway.

A 5km run around two laps of a beachfront course completed the challenge.

TriAngus is now looking ahead to the Forfar triathlon on July 23.

Transition area at Montrose triathlon.
Getting on the bikes for the second test. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It is based at Forfar Community Campus and is once again expected to be a sell-out.

The events have raised thousands of pounds for good causes, including Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was out on the course to capture the action.

Montrose triathlon on June 4 2023.
Colin Dickson of Montrose Triathlon Club climbs in Ferryden.
Montrose trriathlon.
Good support at the sports centre.
Montrose triathlon
Almost at the finish!
Montrose triathlon cycling.
Montrose Triathlon Club’s Lauren Anderson crests Craig Road.
Montrose triathlon.
Job done for Steve Mailer.

 

Montrose triathlon.
Setting an early pace in the pool.
Montrose triathlon.
Almost home for Kirsty Bell and Julia Greig.
Cycling at Montrose triathlon.
Thumbs up from Christopher Wallace.
Montrose triathlon 2023.
Sam Coupland breezes up Ferryden.
Montrose triathlon.
Time is of the essence in transition.
Montrose triathlon run.
Ian Gall powering home.
Montrose triathlon cycling.
Shaun White being chased by Patricia McLauchlan of Fleet Feet Triathletes and Louise Sim from Montrose Triathlon Club.
Pool action in the first leg.
Montrose triathlon run.
Home town clubmates John Phillips and James Meredith make a final push for the finish.
Montrose triathlon cyclists.
Richard Cox, Brenda Miller and Nikki Lunday on Craig Road in Ferryden.
Christopher Wallace skirts the dunes.
Montrose triathlon cycling event.
Joy Michie of Running Sisters Tayside pushes on through Ferryden.
Montrose triathlon swimming
Louise Sim of Montrose Triathlon Club in the pool.
Montrose trrathlon cyclists.
Suki Fleming leads Iain Bell up Ferryden’s Craig Road.
Montrose triathlon swimming
Waiting to start the swim.
Montrose Triathlon Club’s James Watson tackles the hill.
Montrose triathlon swimming.
Victoria Bain in the pool.
A burst for the line from Hugh McGarvey.
Montrose triathlon crowd.
The crowd willing the competitors home.
The final leg with Montrose steeple as a backdrop.
Montrose triathlon.
Ian Gall comes home.
Alan Dick tackles the swim.

